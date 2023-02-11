EDEN – Reidsville’s 84-67 victory over cross-county rival Morehead was sweet after avenging last year’s sweep by the Panthers as the Rams returned the favor for the 2022-2023 campaign after bringing home the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship earlier in the week. This was the first undefeated regular season for the Rams since the 1994 state championship team.

Reidsville’s talent, depth and balance were hard to ignore as they put together several game-changing pushes, from the perimeter and on the break which paved the way to the win Feb. 10.

“It feels great. I’m really happy for my guys and my coaches. We started this journey back in June during summer league. We took those hot bus rides to Greensboro every day and played some tough teams – Grimsley, Dudley, Smith, Trinity – we played some really good teams over there and I knew after that exposure and how well we fared against them, we would probably have a pretty good season,” Rams head coach Jason Ross said.

Reidsville point guard Dionte Neal set the tone out of the gate. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored 13 points as the Rams slipped into the driver’s seat up 23-14 by the end of the first quarter.

Morehead head coach Damien Price said Neal is a tough player to defend.

“I think he is one heck of a player. He may be their most important player. You can definitely tell the difference when he is not on the court. You didn’t see him off of the court very much tonight, but there was a stretch in our first game where I thought we could get him in foul trouble in some kind of way and could make a push at him and make a run. He’s real tough with the ball and quick as a cat. It’s hard to stay in front of him and he shoots the ball well enough to where you can’t give him space so he won’t go by you. Then, on top of that, you’ve got Kendre (Harrison) behind him. He demands attention and the rest of their guys are really good as well, so you’ve got your hands full,” said Price.

He (Neal) shoots it well from the perimeter in and is good going to the basket. If he doesn’t score, he draws fouls or can dish it off. To-date, no one has shown the ability to play him one-on-one,” Price said.

The Panthers kept it close thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by junior guard Makel Smith, that, in conjunction with several free throws he drained throughout the first half, had MHS trailing 43-30 advantage at the half.

Five combined Morehead 3-pointer, two by Smith and three by Seth Sharpe, helped quell Reidsville’s multiple second half runs. But the Rams continued to press, force turnovers, score on the break and maintain control at 64-48 by the end of the third period.

RHS continued to outscore the Panthers and spread the ball around, while working the clock to close out the victory.

Neal led the Rams with a game-high 32, including four 3-point baskets. Amari Baggett and Harrison each added 18 points to pace Reidsville offensively.

Smith led Morehead with 31 points, which included four 3-pointers on a night where he knocked down 15 of 16 free throws. Sharpe hit four 3’s for 12 points and Jordan Chandler scored 11 which included a pair of triples.

“I thought we played very well. The tempo, the pace of the game was where we like to play. I knew at the end of the first quarter when we were sitting with 23 points that we could get close to 75 or 80 and that would take them out of their comfort zone, so we just wanted to keep our tempo, our pace and our defensive pressure up to a point to wear them down as the game progressed,” said Ross.

Reidsville won the first game in the series by a 95-58 margin Jan. 25.

Ross said his team is looking forward to the challenge of checking off another box on their season to-do list in having the opportunity to win the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship next week, but he knows it’s not going to be easy. It’s the last tune-up if you will prior to the win-or-go-home state tournament the following week.

“It’s going to be tough. We have a very tough conference from top to bottom. There are no easy nights or easy games in our league. No matter who we play, it’s going to be tough. Whether it’s Morehead, Walkertown, Andrews, West Stokes – every team in our conference is well-coached and every team has two or three excellent players or more, so it is going to be a tough week, but we are just excited for another week to go out there and compete,” the RHS coach said.

After winning nine in a row to begin the 2022-2023 campaign, the Panthers lost six out of their last 11 games.

Price said despite the recent rough patch, nothing much has changed with the exception of the leagues IQ of the teams in the league.

“The only thing that has changed is not the level of competition, but just the familiarity of the competition. Our conference is tough. Each team knows each other really well, so the margin of error increases dramatically. You can’t turn the ball over against these teams. They know your strengths, they know your weaknesses and if you have an off-night shooting, or you don’t shoot free throws well, that could be the outcome in certain games. We had a lot of close games that we were actually leading down the stretch and some we won and some we lost. I thought last year, we won the majority of those games, especially down the stretch. But this year, it’s gone both ways. We’ve won some, we’ve lost some,” said Price.

UP NEXT: First round games of the Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament will be hosted by the higher seed Monday. Reidsville (12-0, 19-0) will get a first round bye and be back in action in the semi-final round Tuesday versus the winner of the Walkertown (6-6, 10-12) versus Morehead (5-7, 13-7) game, who square off in the opening round. The semi-finals and finals will be hosted by Walkertown Tuesday through Friday.

BOX SCORE

R 23 20 21 20 84

M 14 16 18 19 67

Reidsville 74, McMichael 45

For the fifth time in six years, the Reidsville basketball team won the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title following a 74-45 victory over McMichael Tuesday night.

Bringing home another championship was the goal all along, and Ross said that it just shows what commitment and teamwork can do.

“It feels really good. It’s a tribute to our players, our coaches and the entire program that we have established here at Reidsville High School. We’ve put the work in since the summer and now we are just starting to see the fruits of our labor,” Ross said.

Scores were tough to come by in the early going for both teams as Reidsville held a close 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Eventually the Rams started to get things going on both ends of the floor however and that was just the spark that Ross and company were looking for.

“As always, when shots are falling, we tend to lock in on defense to try to get some easy buckets in transition which we did. We got Dionte (Neal) going and we got Kendre (Harrison) going on the fast break a few times. We also got some buckets from the free throw line and everything just seemed to flow for us,” said Ross.

That boost of defense and scoring helped Reidsville take control with a 34-22 advantage at the half. The Rams never looked back as the lead ballooned to 30 at one point as Reidsville entered the fourth period in control with a 56-28 lead.

In the second half, fans were treated to a trio of rim-rocking jams by Harrison as the Rams celebrated their final regular season game at home. Since they are undefeated, Reidsville will have the ability to host post season games, but only time will tell how the season unfolds.

Harrison led the charge offensively with 20 points. Neal was right on his heels with 19, Tamir Johnson added 12 and Amari Baggett chipped in 10 more.

Cody Beck led McMichael with 12 and Kristian Scales added 10 points.

The Rams won the first game in the regular season series over McMichael by a 82-64 margin Jan. 13.

BOX SCORE

R 11 23 22 18 74

M 9 13 6 17 45