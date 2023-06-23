CHAPEL HILL – It’s awfully early to be making predictions, but based on how the more than a dozen members of the 2023 Reidsville football team looked last week at the King of The Hill 7 on 7 Tournament at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Thursday, it appears the Rams are once again a favorite to challenge for what could become the programs 23rd state championship this season.

That’s the goal leaders of the team say anyways.

Loaded with experienced talent, Reidsville is eager to make yet another run after suffering through a devastating 24-21 loss to East Duplin in the 2022 2A NCHSAA state championship game on Dec. 10, 2022 in Chapel Hill last season.

Many of the returning members of the Rams football team say they will play with a collective-chip on their shoulders entering the 2023 campaign, hoping to avenge last year’s title game loss, that literally came down to the last few seconds.

At the UNC camp, rising senior quarterback Al Lee was on-point throughout the day with precision passing, and rising sophomore receiver Dionte Neal didn’t drop a ball, reaching the end zone several times over the course of the day.

Another standout at the event, poised for success was RHS sophomore tight end Kendre Harrison, a highly sought after college recruit that has already received 24 major Division I scholarship offers.

In addition to the experienced leadership of Lee, the Rams will also be looking for great things from senior Paul Widerman. A solid player on defense as a linebacker, Widerman also proved to be a viable threat as a running back scoring several touchdowns during Reidsville’s playoff run last season. Widerman has worked diligently in the off season, packing on quality pounds in the weight room, while also improving his speed as a member of the Rams 2023 track team.

It was a calculated move that seems to be paying dividends to a young man that typically played baseball prior to his junior year.

Widerman is a load to bring down and he has also received attention from college scouts receiving several offers as well.

Also coming back is speedster Que’shyne Flippen at wide receiver and defensive back. Flippen didn’t compete at the UNC camp due to an injury, but he is expected to be a full-strength by the 2023 kickoff at home versus Western Alamance in August.

In addition, Aidan Mansfield and Jeremiah Redd, both two-way players, should help pave the way in 2023. The list of talented players goes on-and-on, and this may well-be, the most talented, veteran-led squads the Rams have had in many years – and that is saying a lot.

Reidsville competed in eight games over the course of the day in Chapel Hill.

"Going to UNC is a good experience and a chance for us to compete against high quality teams. We don't put a lot of stock in 7 on 7's but it's always good to get the guys in a competitive environment, while working on the concepts that we will be using in the fall," first-year head coach Erik Teague said.

The Rams will host Western Alamance in the season-opener Aug. 18.