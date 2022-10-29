Rams dominate cross-county rival Morehead in Mid-State 2A Conference regular season finale

It was all-Reidsville, all-night long.

Quick points from turnovers and back-breaking big plays put Morehead in an early hole they could never dig out of as Reidsville rolled to a 63-0 shutout win over the Panthers at Community Stadium on Jimmy Teague Field Friday night.

It actually turned into a record-breaking game for the Rams as fab-freshman Dionte Neal, who picked off his 11th interception of the season, broke the previous record of 10 held by Eric Poteat set in 2013.

Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague said Neal has definitely turned into a next-level player.

“First of all, he’s got great football instincts. The first pick, he was actually the corner on the other side of the field and came all the way across to the opposite side and made the pick. He’s just got great instincts and he works his tail off every day. That’s the thing and I think that helps separate him as well,” said Teague.

Entering the game the Rams had already checked off another box on the 2022 to-do list, bringing home yet another Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title.

In the post-game address to his team, Teague first went to his standard speech of getting the players collective head’s ready for practice Monday, then he shifted gears and revved his players up, uncharacteristically shouting — “now the fun begins!” The team responded accordingly in a roar, jumping around in a mosh, celebrating in a tight huddle as they await post season pairing which will be released Saturday afternoon.

It was clear from the get-go the game was not going to go in Morehead’s favor as the Rams put up two touchdowns on the board in 17 seconds to set the tone for the night.

Following Neal’s first interception on the Panther’s third play from scrimmage, Trey Poteat broke free on Reidsville’s next play to score from 42 yards out.

Another turnover on Morehead’s second play of their next drive proved disastrous. A fumble in the backfield on a high snap caused a mad scramble for the ball, then a head’s-up scoop-and score by junior linebacker Paul Widerman from the 13 yard line put another TD on the board. A 2-point conversion pass from Neal to Lorenzo Mendoza proceeded to put the Rams up 15-0 less than three minutes into the game as the Panthers stood shell-shocked.

It got worse — much, much worse — for Morehead. The Rams defense next forced a three-and-out, then a few plays later, RHS quarterback Al Lee hit Neal on a crossing route and the freshman turned on the jets to score from just past midfield.

A fumble on the ensuing kick got the ball back in Reidsville’s hands once again and two plays later, Lee hit Tamir Johnson on an 18 yard scoring-strike to make it 30-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Scoring 30 points in a single quarter is amazing no doubt, but the Rams defense set the tone no question about it.

Teague said that is the way his team likes to play and now is the time to do the fine-tuning with the post season set for next Friday.

“We started seeing it last week. You know, things are starting to come together. We were a little banged up there for a while and we are starting to feel it. Things are starting to come together and we are excited to see what is going to happen over the next few weeks,” he said.

After another three-and-out forced by the RHS defense, Neal made several cuts after another reception and raced 50 yards for a touchdown to make it 37-0 early in the second frame.

Two more rushing TDs followed — a 32-yarder by Jariel Cobb and another in the red zone by Jeremiah Redd — to give the Rams a 51-0 lead to close out the half.

Obviously, the game was basically done, but the Rams reserves got some quality time in, mixed with vets as Redd made a nifty juke near the goal line to hit pay dirt and then backup QB Landon Denny hit Kai Jordan from 7 yards out to account for the final score.

Morehead, who barely moved the ball in the first half, finally strung together a few drives in the second as they eventually netted 112 yards collectively on 32 attempts for the game. But the passing game never got off of the ground as the Panthers only managed 40 yards. MHS quarterback Brittyn Barnes completed 6 of 13 attempts, but had a pair of interceptions. Morehead only had seven first downs in the game.

Reidsville had 207 yards rushing on 11 attempts and scored four TDs on the ground — two by Redd, one by Cobb and another by Trey Poteat.

Lee completed 8 of 11 passes for 184 yards and three three touchdown passes. Denny was 2 for 2 and threw another scoring strike.

Neal, in addition to his record-breaking pair of interceptions, scored two TDs and had 136 yards receiving.

UP NEXT

Reidsville (6-0, 9-1) and Morehead (2-4, 4-6) await the NCHSAA’s seeding process to determine their post season futures. Statewide pairings were released Saturday afternoon, but were not available at press time. For complete statewide seedings, visit nchsaa.org. The first round of the 2022 2A state playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 4 at the higher seeded teams home field.