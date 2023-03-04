In one of the most successful fundraisers in recent memory for the Reidsville Senior High School baseball team, more than 275 passionate boosters, community business owners and fans joined the Rams players and coaches to break bread and listen to three renowned speakers at the Elks Lodge on the evening of Feb. 25.

This was the first-such event that Reidsville head coach Marc Tuttle, his staff and boosters had put together - and going-in, they didn’t know exactly what to expect in terms of support and success.

But the Reidsville community stepped up and did not disappoint.

Guest speakers included North Carolina College Sports Hall of Fame Coach Mike Fox, former MLB journeyman Scott Bankhead and former star Elon University player and local minister Lance Cole.

Tuttle said he was overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“The turnout was great. We weren’t sure how many people may have just bought tickets to support the program and might not actually come to the event, but when people kept rolling through the doors, it was really awesome to see the people come to support the boys,” Tuttle said.

SCOTT BANKHEAD

Bankhead, a 1981 Reidsville graduate, said his sports dreams began in his beloved hometown.

“I am, and I always will be, a Reidsville Ram. Without the opportunity that I had here in Reidsville, I would have never been a Tar Heel. I would have never been an Olympian. I would have never been a first round draft pick and I could never have had a 10 year Major League career. I am very thankful to be a Reidsville Ram and I always will be,” Bankhead said.

Over the course of his career, he played in MLB with the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Bankhead described himself as a late bloomer that only pitched one inning as a high school sophomore, but ended up striking out 176 batters in 76 innings as a senior. It was the spring of his senior year before he received any interest from college recruiters, which is virtually unheard of these days where kids are signed as eighth-graders.

He said his youth league, ninth grade and high school coaches made him better and inspired him to work hard for a guy that didn’t really start to find himself as a pitcher until his junior season in high school.

Bankhead said the major components to help him achieve success were a positive attitude, preparation and consistency. He also suggested the players treat people well and to say thank you because there are many people behind the scenes from the ticket takers, to the concession stand workers, boosters and fans that raise money to help make it possible for them to play.

“Have fun - everybody is going to be a former player a lot longer than you are going to be a player. I played for 27 years and now I’m coming up on being 27 years out, so have fun. It will end,” he said.

Bankhead played with nine MLB Hall of famers over the course of his career including George Brett, Ken Griffey, Jr., Randy Johnson, Edgar Martinez, Barry Larkin, Andre Dawson, Wade Boggs Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter. Bankhead said these connections and his many accomplishments all boiled down to putting your nose to the grindstone and doing things the right way.

“I think it is really good for these kids to see somebody from their hometown be that successful and to hear how he broke it down to hard work and preparation and setting goals and for them to see you can be successful coming from Reidsville. You can do great things coming from Reidsville. For somebody of that caliber to come back is also a good thing for them to see,” Tuttle said.

MIKE FOX

Fox, the retired North Carolina head baseball coach, for 22 seasons delivered a refreshing message as the final speaker of the night. He is considered one of the nation’s most successful college coaches after leading the Tar Heels to seven College World Series appearances, including four consecutive from 2006 to 2009. In addition, he won the ACC Tournament in 2007, 2013 and 2019 and finished first in the ACC Coastal Division seven times.

Over his 37-year head coaching career, he compiled a remarkable 1,487–547–5 record. Fox was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Fox took the crowd by surprise because he didn’t really focus on baseball or share many stories from his storied career. All of that took a back seat to real life.

He told the players to put the phones down and enjoy being kids because life in the post pandemic world is scary.

“For the young people here, this has been a difficult time for you. Your baseball, these coaches and the passion in this room – first of all, don’t take the kind of passion in this room for this kind of event for granted. Please don’t take it for granted because it doesn’t happen everywhere. With these kinds of people to come and raise money for you, do things for you to give you a great experience,” Fox said.

“I thought it was pretty awesome that he was willing to come, especially not knowing anybody after briefly meeting coach Benfield, but he didn’t hesitate nor did Scott or Lance. None of them hesitated to come and speak to the people in our baseball program. Everybody liked what he had to say because kids need to hear that. They need to know that one decision can change your entire life and I really liked how he wasn’t necessarily focusing on baseball, but he geared his speech towards the kids entire life. I thought it was really cool because he said I’m not here for anybody else. I’m just here for these baseball players,” Tuttle said regarding coach Fox and his words to the crowd.

LANCE COLE

Cole, who was actually the first speaker of the night, said he was certainly honored to be asked to be on such a prestigious panel, but joked with friends about feeling like he was the low man on the totem pole given the status and accomplishments of Bankhead and Fox.

However, he was well-received given his reputation in the Rockingham County community and had an impressive baseball background to-boot and shared several valuable life lessons from growing up playing America’s Past Time.

Like Bankhead, Cole was a small-town kid that would go on to pitch in college on a scholarship at Elon University. He played four years, including in 2006 when Elon was ranked No. 25 in the nation. He is currently the pastor at Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church - and spreading a positive message is what he believes is his true calling.

“There is no substitute, whether it is in baseball, basketball, football or whatever sport – there is no substitute for hard work. What these coaches here will tell you going to camps and things like that . . . there is a lot of raw talent out there. You see everything under the sun. But when you have a genuinely hard worker, they tend to rise to the top,” said Cole.

“The people that give everything in the classroom, on the field and in the community and everything they do - that’s what is going to make you successful,” Cole said.

At the end of the night, the silent auction for several pieces of sports memorabilia including signed baseballs, jerseys, batting gloves and UNC tickets drew top bids and the passion for local sports was forefront. All-told, the Rams First Pitch fundraiser turned out to be a crowd-pleaser and it was something the coaching staff didn’t take for granted.

“I would like to say thank you to all those involved in putting the Reidsville High School First Pitch Dinner together. It was a group effort of coaches, parents, players, speakers and the community,” Tuttle said.