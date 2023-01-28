Rams flex collective muscle in dominant home win over Morehead

A shoulder-to-shoulder, standing room only crowd watched Reidsville get a little payback from last season’s sweep with a 95-58 win over cross-county Morehead in the first half of the round-robin rivalry in Mid-State 2A Conference action Wednesday.

“It was a great win tonight. As I have been saying from day one, we take it one game at a time, but once Morehead appeared on our schedule after the way they handled us last year, we were focused and locked in on the game. I’m just excited for my guys. They really focused on getting the win and they played like it,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.

Sparked by a trio or 3-pointers by freshman Dionte Neal, the Rams took control early racing to a 31-16 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Morehead was scrappy, getting the margin down to three possessions at one point, but Reidsville kept the Panthers at arm’s length as they closed out with a 48-37 advantage at the half.

Things took a drastic turn however, after the break as Reidsville blew it open in the third quarter as they basically put the game out of reach with a 74-47 advantage by the end of the third period.

The Rams are one of the few teams to crack the “how do you shut down Makel Smith” code so far this season. Smith, one of the top scorers in the country. He still made an impact, but wasn’t nearly as potent as he had been entering averaging more than 36 points per contest.

“They really did a good job defending us shooting the ball. It seemed like every time we would get on a little bit of a run, they would respond with a three or a big play and they shot really well from the free throw line as well in comparison to us. I thought the biggest difference is that we struggled at times,” said Morehead head coach Damien Price.

Last season, the Panthers swept the Rams in regular season play as well as in the second round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament.

In the first game, Morehead won 73-66 Jan. 26, 2022. In the second match-up, it was MHS coming out on top by a 75-63 margin Feb. 11, 2022 and then victorious once again with a 63-55 win in the tournament Feb. 15, 2022.

The Panthers will get a chance to even the series with a home game versus Reidsville Feb. 10 in Eden.

Looking Forward

It’s going to be a tight race heading down the stretch with the Rams in first place in the Mid-State 2A regular season race, followed by West Stokes in second. The Panthers, currently in fifth place, have a much more difficult road with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Morehead will likely need to sweep their remaining regular season opponents and also need the upper tier teams to drop a few games if they are going to have a shot to move into the upper echelon of the league standings.

Both Reidsville and the Panthers look like playoff teams if the season ended today. Morehead would likely receive an at-large bid while the Rams would get an automatic selection with a first place finish per the current standings. That said, the Panthers would need a strong conference tournament as well if they have any chance of hosting a 2023 2A NCHSAA post season game.

Either way, neither team can afford to look ahead with critical stretch ahead. Basically, Morehead is playing for their post season lives, while the Rams are hoping for a sweep to potentially lock up home court advantage in the playoffs.

Point guard Dionte Neal led the way offensively for the Rams with a game-high 27 points including four 3-pointers. He also had 11 assists and four steals. Big man Kendre Harrison added 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Al Lee had 15 and had a trio of 3’s while Jarrell Wilson scored 11 including a trio of 3-point baskets. Reidsville was potent from the perimeter with 11 total 3’s on a night where nine different players scored at least four points.

Smith led the Panthers with 20 and Jordan Chandler added 15 more.

RHS followed up with an 88-63 win over Walkertown Friday. Wilson had his career high with 22 points and made six 3-pointers. Harrison tallied 24 points. Wilson added 22 while Neal netted 15 and Tamir Johnson and Amari Baggett each had nine points.

Meanwhile, the Panthers skid continued with a 66-59 loss to West Stokes Jan. 27.

UP NEXT: Morehead (3-5, 11-5) hits the road to take on McMichael (0-6, 5-11) on Tuesday and Reidsville (7-0, 14-0)) travels to take on North Forsyth (0-7, 3-14) Wednesday, Feb. 1.

BOX SCORE

R 31 17 26 21 95

M 16 21 10 11 58