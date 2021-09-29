Rams get back to business with home conference win over North Forsyth

After a 14-day quarantine due to multiple COVID-19 cases on the roster, the Reidsville football team finally got back to doing what they do best – winning on the gridiron with a 42-12 victory over new Mid-State 2A Conference foe North Forsyth Tuesday night at Community Stadium.
The Rams improved to 4-0 on the 2021 season and extended their winning streak to 24-consecutive games dating back to 2019. RHS’s last loss was a 55-49 shootout to East Surry on Sept. 27, 2019. As it turned out, the offensive prowess exhibited by both teams on that night turned out to be a good omen. The Rams would go on to win the 2A championship while East Surry claimed the 1A state title.
After a bit of a rusty start on their first possession in Tuesday’s game, the Rams quickly snapped back to form as senior running back Shyheiem Watlington sprinted around the edge on a sweep and raced 41 yards for a touchdown for the early 7-0 lead with 3:22 remaining in the opening frame.
On the Vikings next possession, the RHS defense forced North Forsyth to punt giving the Rams excellent field position.
Three plays later, sophomore quarterback Al Lee threw a 58 yard touchdown pass to Queshyne Flippen along the right sideline, then a 2-point conversion run by Cam Peoples extended the Rams advantage to 15-0 with 1:51 to go in the first quarter.
Early in the second period, the defense came through again when Reidsville’s Devin Shryock and Jariel Cobb sacked quarterback Victor Wingate forcing another punt.
On the ensuing possession, Lee hit Peoples on a pass for a big gain that moved the ball past midfield, then the QB tucked the ball and ran 30 more yards to set the Rams up with a first and goal inside the North Forsyth 10 yard line.
On the next play, Watlington punched the ball into the end zone from 6 yards out to increase the lead to 21-0 with 9:34 to go in the second quarter.
After the Rams next kickoff, the Vikings were set up with good field position near midfield. Solid runs by the quarterback and Josh Terry moved North Forsyth into the red zone on consecutive plays set up a TD by Wingate from just inside the 10 yard line to cut the Rams lead to 21-6, a score which held until the half.
Early in the third frame, Reidsville’s defensed forced another three-and-out, and on the second offensive play from scrimmage, Lee hit sophomore Queshyne Flippen on a 60 yard scoring-strike to increase the margin to 28-6.
The Vikings would answer with a nine-play scoring drive that culminated with another score by Wingate from the 4 yard line to cut it to 28-12 with 4:45 to go in the third quarter, but that turned out to be North Forsyth’s last offensive hurrah as the Rams put the game away with two more touchdowns down the stretch.
Watlington led the Rams offensively with 99 of Reidsville’s 209 yards rushing and scored a pair of TD’s, while Lee was 10 of 15 passing for 231 yards and threw three touchdowns on the night.
Wingate led Andrews with 128 yards rushing and was 8 of 18 passing for an additional 84 yards.
UP NEXT:
It will be a quick turnaround for Reidsville (1-0, 4-0) as they prepare to hit the road to take on another Mid-State 2A Conference foe in Walkertown (1-0, 3-2) this Friday.
North Forsyth (1-1, 2-3) will host T.W. Andrews (0-1, 1-3) on Oct. 1 as well.
BOX SCORE
R 15 6 14 7 42
N 0 6 6 0 12