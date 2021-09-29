Rams get back to business with home conference win over North Forsyth

On the ensuing possession, Lee hit Peoples on a pass for a big gain that moved the ball past midfield, then the QB tucked the ball and ran 30 more yards to set the Rams up with a first and goal inside the North Forsyth 10 yard line.

On the next play, Watlington punched the ball into the end zone from 6 yards out to increase the lead to 21-0 with 9:34 to go in the second quarter.

After the Rams next kickoff, the Vikings were set up with good field position near midfield. Solid runs by the quarterback and Josh Terry moved North Forsyth into the red zone on consecutive plays set up a TD by Wingate from just inside the 10 yard line to cut the Rams lead to 21-6, a score which held until the half.

Early in the third frame, Reidsville’s defensed forced another three-and-out, and on the second offensive play from scrimmage, Lee hit sophomore Queshyne Flippen on a 60 yard scoring-strike to increase the margin to 28-6.

The Vikings would answer with a nine-play scoring drive that culminated with another score by Wingate from the 4 yard line to cut it to 28-12 with 4:45 to go in the third quarter, but that turned out to be North Forsyth’s last offensive hurrah as the Rams put the game away with two more touchdowns down the stretch.