Rams Hendrix selected to be assistant coach at the annual NCCA East-West All-Star football game

Reidsville assistant football coach Al Hendrix was recently selected as an assistant for the for the 2022 North Carolina Coaching Association (NCCA) East-West All-Star Game next summer.

Hendrix is a defensive back’s and strength and conditioning coach for the Rams, is well-respected by players and coaches alike and considered an integral part of a program that has won a North-Carolina best 22 State Championships over the course of the history of the program.

Hendrix has been coaching football for 32 years. He graduated from Vance Senior High School and attended Elon University.

Hendrix will be on the West sideline working with head coach Darryl Brown of Grimsley. Other West assistants include Tiesuan Brown (Mount Tabor), Randall Gusler (Statesville), Brian Hampton (Ashe County) and Joe Nixon (Mooresville).

On the rival East sideline will be head coach Reggie Lucas of Wake Forest, along with assistants Brian Bachelor (Southern Nash), Chris Hall (Cape Fear), Luke Little (Laney), Andrew Tew (South Central) and Bryan Till (Richmond County).

In addition, the East-West All-Star men’s and women’s basketball games will be played next July as well in Greensboro at a date yet to be determined.

Coaches for the All-Star soccer coaches were released as well.