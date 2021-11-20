Rams hold off Hendersonville rally to advance to fourth round of playoffs

A pair of first half rushing touchdowns by Shyheim Watlington, in addition to two passing scores from Al Lee to Que’shyne Flippen and Jaden McCain, had the Rams sitting pretty with a 29-0 lead with 7:13 to go in the first half.
Yet as it turned out, the game was far from over as the Bearcats mounted a furious rally to cut the Rams massive lead to just 1-point in the second half. When all was said a done however, Reidsville’s defense made several key stops with the game hanging in the balance and the offense put up two fourth quarter scores to lock down a 50-35 win over the Bearcats in third round of 2A West NCHSAA state playoffs on Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium Friday night.
After enduring more than a quarter and a half of frustration offensively, Hendersonville finally got on the board with a 29 yard touchdown run by freshman back Hezzie Rudisill to cut the Rams lead to 29-7 with 4:15 to go in the second quarter.
RHS responded right away though, courtesy of a second scoring-strike from Lee to Flippen from 50 yards out to extend the lead to 36-7.
But Bearcats speedster Eric Rasheed gave his team a spark on the ensuing kick with a 80 yard return for a TD. Moments later a successful onside kick, followed by a drive that concluded with a 2 yard run for a score by Bearcat quarterback Gavin Gosnell, allowed Hendersonville to cut the Rams lead to 36-21 to close out the half.
The momentum shift would continue to turn in the Bearcats favor early in the third period as Gosnell hit Rasheed on an over-the-shoulder corner route for a 31-yard score to make if a one possession game at 36-28.
Reidsville’s defense held on the following two possessions with the Bearcats in position to potentially tie the game, but Hendersonville rallied once again with a fourth quarter drive capped off by a 4 yard TD run by Gosnell to cut the Reidsville advantage to just 36-35 with 10:28 to go in the game.
The final frame belonged to the Rams however, as the defense made key stops while Watlington scored a pair of game-clinching touchdowns from 11 and 40 yards out to close out the win.
Watlington did the majority of the heavy lifting on the ground as he generated 204 of the Rams 298 yards total on 26 carries while scoring four touchdowns in the process.
Lee was once again proficient passing the football, completing 19 of 22 throws for 308 yards on a night that he connected for three TDs. Flippen was the leading receiver with 148 yards and Peoples was solid as well with 99.
The Rams defense did their part limiting Gosnell's opportunities, who entered the game with over 3,000 yards and connecting on 29 touchdown passes.
Gosnell finished up his final high school game completing 14 of 34 passes for 268 yards while the Bearcats added 114 yards on 25 attempts.