Rams hold off Hendersonville rally to advance to fourth round of playoffs

A pair of first half rushing touchdowns by Shyheim Watlington, in addition to two passing scores from Al Lee to Que’shyne Flippen and Jaden McCain, had the Rams sitting pretty with a 29-0 lead with 7:13 to go in the first half.

Yet as it turned out, the game was far from over as the Bearcats mounted a furious rally to cut the Rams massive lead to just 1-point in the second half. When all was said a done however, Reidsville’s defense made several key stops with the game hanging in the balance and the offense put up two fourth quarter scores to lock down a 50-35 win over the Bearcats in third round of 2A West NCHSAA state playoffs on Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium Friday night.

After enduring more than a quarter and a half of frustration offensively, Hendersonville finally got on the board with a 29 yard touchdown run by freshman back Hezzie Rudisill to cut the Rams lead to 29-7 with 4:15 to go in the second quarter.

RHS responded right away though, courtesy of a second scoring-strike from Lee to Flippen from 50 yards out to extend the lead to 36-7.