Reidsville recently released a full afternoon and evening a full slate of games for the annual Rams Football Jamboree Aug. 11 at Community Stadium.

Farm Bureau Jamboree 2023 Varsity Scrimmages on Game Field

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Walkertown vs Davie County

6:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. Rockingham Co vs BY

7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m. McMichael vs NEG

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. Reidsville vs E Forsyth

JV Scrimmages on Baseball Field

5:30 p.m. - 6:25 Rockingham Co vs BY

6:40 p.m. - 7:35 p.m. Walkertown vs Davie County

7:50 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. Reidsville vs E Forsyth

9 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. McMichael vs NEG

Heat Related Adjustments all Scrimmages will be 1/2 field, Varsity on Game field JV On Baseball Field V Scrimmage

7:30 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. Davie vs Walkertown vs RCHS vs BY

8:40 p.m. - 9:40 p.m. McMichael vs NEG vs RHS vs EF JV Scrimmages

7:30 p.m. -8:25 p.m. McMichael vs NEG vs RHS vs EF

8:40 p.m. - 9:35 p.m. Davie vs Walkertown vs RCHS vs BY

Rain Day Adjustments if really wet and we cannot use the Baseball Field JV and V on the Game field 1/2 field Scrimmages

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Davie vs Walkertown JV RCHS vs BY

6:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. RCHS vs BY JV Davie vs Walkertown

7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m. McMichael vs NEG JV RHS vs EF

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. RHS vs EF JV McMichael vs NEG