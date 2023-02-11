Reidsville recently released a full afternoon and evening a full slate of games for the annual Rams Football Jamboree Aug. 11 at Community Stadium.
Farm Bureau Jamboree 2023 Varsity Scrimmages on Game Field
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Walkertown vs Davie County
6:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. Rockingham Co vs BY
7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m. McMichael vs NEG
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. Reidsville vs E Forsyth
JV Scrimmages on Baseball Field
5:30 p.m. - 6:25 Rockingham Co vs BY
6:40 p.m. - 7:35 p.m. Walkertown vs Davie County
7:50 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. Reidsville vs E Forsyth
9 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. McMichael vs NEG
People are also reading…
- Heat Related Adjustments all Scrimmages will be 1/2 field, Varsity on Game field JV On Baseball Field V Scrimmage
7:30 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. Davie vs Walkertown vs RCHS vs BY
8:40 p.m. - 9:40 p.m. McMichael vs NEG vs RHS vs EF JV Scrimmages
7:30 p.m. -8:25 p.m. McMichael vs NEG vs RHS vs EF
8:40 p.m. - 9:35 p.m. Davie vs Walkertown vs RCHS vs BY
- Rain Day Adjustments if really wet and we cannot use the Baseball Field JV and V on the Game field 1/2 field Scrimmages
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Davie vs Walkertown JV RCHS vs BY
6:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. RCHS vs BY JV Davie vs Walkertown
7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m. McMichael vs NEG JV RHS vs EF
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. RHS vs EF JV McMichael vs NEG