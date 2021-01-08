Rams improve to 2-0 as they prepare to host Dudley

Reidsville picked their second-consecutive win in an impressive 87-52 Mid-State 2A Conference victory over Graham (1-1) Tuesday night.

In a game the Rams never trailed, they quickly raced out to a 23-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Reidsville poured in 29 more in the second quarter to take a 52-29 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

That momentum carried over to the second half, as RHS took a 73-45 lead heading into the final period of play.

The Rams had their least productive quarter of the game, scoring just 14 in the fourth period, but the defense made sure Graham wasn’t going to challenge as they held the Red Devils to just 7 points.

Breon Pass had a game-high 34 points including a trio of 3-point baskets. Cam Peoples added 11 and Jimarrion Blair chipped in 10 to pace the Rams offensively. It was a balanced performance across the board for Reidsville, as 10 players scored on the night.

Perhaps just as impressive, the RHS defense stepped up to the plate limiting the entire Red Devils team, with the exception of Christian Titus (20 points), to single digits.