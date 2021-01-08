Rams improve to 2-0 as they prepare to host Dudley

Reidsville picked their second-consecutive win in an impressive 87-52 Mid-State 2A Conference victory over Graham (1-1) Tuesday night.
In a game the Rams never trailed, they quickly raced out to a 23-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Reidsville poured in 29 more in the second quarter to take a 52-29 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
That momentum carried over to the second half, as RHS took a 73-45 lead heading into the final period of play.
The Rams had their least productive quarter of the game, scoring just 14 in the fourth period, but the defense made sure Graham wasn’t going to challenge as they held the Red Devils to just 7 points.
Breon Pass had a game-high 34 points including a trio of 3-point baskets. Cam Peoples added 11 and Jimarrion Blair chipped in 10 to pace the Rams offensively. It was a balanced performance across the board for Reidsville, as 10 players scored on the night.
Perhaps just as impressive, the RHS defense stepped up to the plate limiting the entire Red Devils team, with the exception of Christian Titus (20 points), to single digits.
Graham will get a chance to avenge the loss when they visit Reidsville on Jan. 29 in the second half of the conference round-robin series.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (2-0) hosts Dudley Jan. 12. Graham will travel to take on Burlington-Williams Jan. 14.
BOX SCORE
R 23 29 21 14 87
G 13 16 16 7 52
Reidsville 99, Shining Light Academy 84
GREENSBORO – Reidsville’s senior All-State guard Breon Pass came as advertised as he poured in 42 points to lead the Rams to a 99-84 win over Shining Light Academy in the Rams season opener on the road Tuesday night.
In a tight battle in the opening frame, the Knights closed out the first quarter with a 23-21 lead, but the Rams started to find their collective groove in the second period as the pulled ahead and closed out the half up 42-35.
Reidsville managed to do the job on offense and defense to keep Shining Light down to at least a two possession margin down the stretch to close out the road win.
Pass was 13 for 15 from the line en route to his game-high total. In addition, Cam Peoples chipped in 14 points and Yoshua Courts added 12 to lead the Rams offensively.
Shining Light had some heavy hitters as well on the offensive end. Nasir Gibbs had 30 points, Will Rhodes added 28 and Coran Gibbs had 11 to lead the Knights, but it wasn’t enough to counter Pass and company.