Rams make quick work of Madison in opening round of post season

Reidsville showed no mercy, punching the gas in the first quarter and eventually blew the doors off Madison by a 76-14 margin in the first round of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state playoffs at Community Stadium on Jimmy Teague Field Friday night.

The scores came early and often as the Rams hit the Patriots in the jaw putting up a running clock number with a 43-0 goose-egg on the board before Madison knew what hit them.

Highlighted by a 50 yard break-out run for a touchdown by junior running back Paul Widerman, in addition to four touchdown passes from quarterback Al Lee to Que’shye Flippen, Trey Poteat and Dionte Neal, the Rams never gave the Patriots a chance.

Four more second quarter scores ensued as Reidsville amassed a dominant 63-7 lead by halftime.

RHS backup quarterback Landon Denny threw a pair of TDs to Tamir Johnson and Flippen. In addition, Michael Smith rushed for another score in the red zone as well as another big 60 yard touchdown run by Widerman to increase the margin to 76-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Reidsville generated 289 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns on the ground. Widerman led the way with 110 yards thanks to his two big break-out runs. The Rams were equally adept in the passing game as they generated 184 yards and threw five more TDs. Lee completed 5 of 7 passes and tossed a trio of touchdown passes. Denny was 3 for 3 and threw two more TD strikes. Flippen as the leading receiver, hauled in three touchdown passes and racked up 127 yards on the night in perhaps his best game of the 2022 campaign.

The Rams defense obviously did their part, holding the Patriots to just 175 total yards and limiting Madison to just six first downs on the night.

The 62 point loss, no doubt made for a long three hour-plus, 210 mile drive home in the western part of the state near the North Carolina-Tennessee boarder for Madison.

UP NEXT: No. 1 Reidsville (10-1) versus No. 32 Madison (3-8) hosts No. 17 Providence Grove (8-3) on Nov. 11. Providence Grove was impressive in the first round as well as they took out No. 16 McMichael (7-4) by a 48-14 margin last Friday.