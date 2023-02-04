KING - Trailing at the half for the first time this season, in a loud and hostile environment, Reidsville rallied for a 60-43 Mid-State 2A Conference win over West Stokes Friday night.
Playing without big man Kendre Harrison, who is out indefinitely while he recovers from non-life-threatening injuries he suffered from an automobile accident earlier this week, his teammates did what they have done all year – step up – to keep the Rams in sole possession of first place and remain undefeated at 16-0.
Still, replacing Harrison’s average of 22.6 points per game, as well as his presence on the boards, was no easy feat.
It was a bit of a grinder in the opening frame as West Stokes took the 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats remained in control with a 24-22 advantage at the half.
But the momentum started to slowly turn in the Rams favor in the third period as they took over with a 39-34 advantage at the end of the third period.
But it was all Rams down the stretch as Reidsville outscored West Stokes 21-9 down the stretch to sweep the regular season series.
Rams senior Amari Baggett led Reidsville with a career high 24 points which included six made 3-pointer. Freshman point guard Dionte Neal was right behind him with 22 points and senior Landon Denny did his part on the boards, pulling down 11 rebounds. The Rams also continued their solid free throw shooting on the season hitting 12 of 17.
Cam Edmonds carried the load for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 27 points. Dillon Stanley added 9, but it was a tough night offensively otherwise as only one other West Stokes player scored on the night.
The Rams won the first game in the series by a 73-43 margin Jan. 1.
UP NEXT: Reidsville (9-0, 16-0) will travel again to T.W. Andrews (7-3, 14-7) Monday. The Wildcats will travel to take on North Forsyth (0-10, 3-17) in their regular season finale Tuesday.
BOX SCORE
R 8 14 17 21 56
W 12 12 10 7 41
WINSTON-SALEM – Reidsville’s unblemished roll continued with a dominant 77-44 Mid-State 2A Conference win over North Forsyth Wednesday night.
A pair of 3-pointers by Jerrell Wilson helped Reidsville spark a run as they closed out the opening frame with a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sparked by a turnover inducing defense and 11 second period points by guard Dionte Neal, the Rams offense really hit the gas as the lead grew to 41-16 at the half.
That trend of tough defense and transition offense continued in the third period as Reidsville went on top by a commanding 31 points at 59-28 entering the final frame.
The Rams basically maintained that massive cushion as they closed out the win.
Neal led Reidsville offensively with 28 points which included 8 of 9 from the free throw line. Tamir Johnson had 10 and Wilson and Landon Denny each added 9 points apiece.
Kane Sutton led the North Forsyth with 10 more. The pair combined for five 3-pointers.
The victory marked a regular season sweep for the Rams over the Vikings. Reidsville won the first game by a 86-48 margin last Dec. 16.
UP NEXT: Reidsville will be back on the road again Friday with a trip to West Stokes (8-2, 12-8) on deck. The Rams (8-0, 15-0) will travel again to T.W. Andrews (6-3, 13-7) Monday. The Wildcats will travel to take on North Forsyth (0-10, 3-17) in their regular season finale Tuesday.
BOX SCORE
R 20 21 18 18 77
N 10 6 12 16 44