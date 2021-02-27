Rams muscle past Kinston to advance to Elite 8 for second-straight season

Reidsville’s senior guard Breon Pass shouldered the offensive load as the Rams held off a fiercely-determined Kinston team in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Thursday night.
With the win, the Rams advance to the Elite Eight for the second-consecutive season.
“I can truly say the players and the coaches are locked in. Everybody is going over game preparation. It’s just exciting to see your seniors come up to you during practice and tell you what they are seeing and say ‘coach, this is what we need to do. This is who we are – this is what will work.’ It’s exciting and to be back where we were last year and have the opportunity move on to the next level. We are excited for the players, the coaches and the City of Reidsville. It’s just a huge, huge thing for the basketball team playing as well as they have for the last four or five years,” Rams head coach Jason Ross said.
The Vikings gave the Rams all they could handle though, in a game that was neck-and-neck all night long. RHS closed out the opening frame up 9-8 and 23-22 at halftime. By then it was clear this one was going down to the wire.
Reidsville maintained a one-possession advantage at 43-40 at the end of the third period and outscored KHS 16-15 in the final frame to clinch the victory.
“Kinston presented a lot of problems for us because of their length. Obviously, they were a bigger team, but after watching a whole lot of film on them, we decided we were going to run a little zone and it was a version I don’t think they have seen before. We were just trying to keep them out of the paint and slow down the tempo a little bit,” said Ross.
Jeremy Dixon stepped up on the scoring front for Kinston tallying a team-high 24 points and knocking down five 3-point baskets. Dontrez Styles, who along with Pass is ranked among the top high school players in the state, added 12 and Ty Drake chipped in 11 to pace the Vikings.
Pass had a game-high 37 points and Courts added 8 more to lead the Rams in scoring.
Pass, who recently surpassed the county scoring record, and currently has 2,192 points over the course of his four-year varsity career, is currently ranked No. 22nd all-time in North Carolina high school state history.
In addition to making it back to the Elite 8 for the second-consecutive year, Reidsville reached the Sweet 16 in two-straight seasons prior. During the current four-year span, the Rams claimed four-consecutive Mid-State 2A regular season championships along the way.
Ross said in addition to Pass - Stevian Harrison, Tallis Lester, Yoshua Courts and Levar Strange have played particularly well all year.
“Our senior class really stepped up for us tonight and that is what we like to see. We like to see our seniors lead us and that is the sign of a good program when guys are working hard and building for two or three years and to finally reach that expectation that you have for them. To get a win like that against Kinston that has a top five player in the state in Dontreze Styles and hold him to 12 points, and do the things we did against them tonight - it’s extremely satisfying.”
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (12-1) hosts undefeated Farmville Central (12-0) Saturday at 7 p.m.
Much like Kinston, who had a significant size advantage versus RHS in the post and on the wings, Farmville Central has similar size with their starting five and a solid bench to boot.
BOX SCORE
R 9 14 20 16 59
K 8 14 18 15 55
Reidsville 68, Red Springs 50
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Hot shooting, and a lightning-fast pace, set the tone as Reidsville came away with a 68-50 win over Red Springs in the first round of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
RHS (11-1) entered the game coming off a 70-61 victory over Carrboro Feb. 19 which locked up the 2021 2A Mid-State Conference regular season title and earned the Rams an automatic post season bid.
Yoshua Courts got the Rams on the board on the opening possession of the first quarter with a corner 3-pointer, then on the next trip down, Breon Pass knocked down a mid-range jumper for the 5-0 lead. Reidsville’s defense made a statement in the early going as they held the Red Devils scoreless near that halfway point of the first period. Red Springs senior Brian Foulks finally got his team on the board on a turnaround corner triple which cut it to 5-3 with 4:11 on the clock. Red Devils guard Corell Love tied it up at 5-5 on a shot in the post in what was initially shaping up to be a grinder. But Carter Wilson came through in a big way after draining back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Rams back out front with an 11-5 advantage.
The momentum continued to shift in Reidsville’s favor with a steal and a score on the other end of the floor by Levar Strange, followed by another 3-pointer by Wilson which allowed the Rams to open it up and push the tempo. That infusion of energy dramatically increased the speed of the game which began to take a toll on Red Springs as RHS pulled away with a commanding 19 point lead with under four minutes to play in the second quarter. Wilson’s hot-shooting continued as he knocked down yet another deep 3-pointer right before the buzzer to give the Rams a 43-24 advantage at the half.
Both teams weren’t having much success on the offensive end in the opening minutes of the third period, but Courts finally knocked down a 3-pointer with just under five minutes to put the Rams comfortably up front as they closed out the third quarter with a 50-36 advantage heading into the fourth.
By then it was just a matter of time as Reidsville took advantage of their depth to punch a ticket to the second round of the post season.
The Red Devils finished the season at 7-5 while the Rams continue to shine having won nine in a row.
Wilson led the Rams with 14 points, which included four 3-point buckets. Pass added 13 on a balanced scoring night with 10 players scoring at least 2 points.
Mario Leonard was the only Red Springs player to score in double-figures with 15, but like Reidsville, eight players scored at least two points and five players knocked down 3-point buckets.