Rams muscle past Kinston to advance to Elite 8 for second-straight season

Reidsville’s senior guard Breon Pass shouldered the offensive load as the Rams held off a fiercely-determined Kinston team in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Thursday night.

With the win, the Rams advance to the Elite Eight for the second-consecutive season.

“I can truly say the players and the coaches are locked in. Everybody is going over game preparation. It’s just exciting to see your seniors come up to you during practice and tell you what they are seeing and say ‘coach, this is what we need to do. This is who we are – this is what will work.’ It’s exciting and to be back where we were last year and have the opportunity move on to the next level. We are excited for the players, the coaches and the City of Reidsville. It’s just a huge, huge thing for the basketball team playing as well as they have for the last four or five years,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.

The Vikings gave the Rams all they could handle though, in a game that was neck-and-neck all night long. RHS closed out the opening frame up 9-8 and 23-22 at halftime. By then it was clear this one was going down to the wire.

Reidsville maintained a one-possession advantage at 43-40 at the end of the third period and outscored KHS 16-15 in the final frame to clinch the victory.