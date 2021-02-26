Rams muscle past Kinston to advance to Elite 8 for second-straight season

Reidsville’s senior guard Breon Pass shouldered the offensive load as the Rams held off a fiercely-determined Kinston team in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Thursday night.
With the win, the Rams advance to the Elite Eight for the second-consecutive season.
“I can truly say the players and the coaches are locked in. Everybody is going over game preparation. It’s just exciting to see your seniors come up to you during practice and tell you what they are seeing and say ‘coach, this is what we need to do. This is who we are – this is what will work.’ It’s exciting and to be back where we were last year and have the opportunity move on to the next level. We are excited for the players, the coaches and the City of Reidsville. It’s just a huge, huge thing for the basketball team playing as well as they have for the last four or five years,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.
The Vikings gave the Rams all they could handle though, in a game that was neck-and-neck all night long. RHS closed out the opening frame up 9-8 and 23-22 at halftime. By then it was clear this one was going down to the wire.
Reidsville maintained a one-possession advantage at 43-40 at the end of the third period and outscored KHS 16-15 in the final frame to clinch the victory.
“Kinston presented a lot of problems for us because of their length. Obviously, they were a bigger team, but after watching a whole lot of film on them, we decided we were going to run a little zone and it was a version I don’t think they have seen before. We were just trying to keep them out of the paint and slow down the tempo a little bit,” said Ross.
Jeremy Dixon stepped up on the scoring front for Kinston tallying a team-high 24 points and knocking down five 3-point baskets. Dontrez Styles, who along with Pass is ranked among the top high school players in the state, added 12 and Ty Drake chipped in 11 to pace the Vikings.
Pass had a game-high 37 points and Courts added 8 more to lead the Rams in scoring.
Pass, who recently surpassed the county scoring record, and currently has 2,192 points over the course of his four-year varsity career, is currently ranked No. 22nd all-time in North Carolina high school state history.
In addition to making it back to the Elite 8 for the second-consecutive year, Reidsville reached the Sweet 16 in two-straight seasons prior. During the current four-year span, the Rams claimed four-consecutive Mid-State 2A regular season championships along the way.
Ross said in addition to Pass - Stevian Harrison, Tallis Lester, Yoshua Courts and Levar Strange have played particularly well all year.
“Our senior class really stepped up for us tonight and that is what we like to see. We like to see our seniors lead us and that is the sign of a good program when guys are working hard and building for two or three years and to finally reach that expectation that you have for them. To get a win like that against Kinston that has a top five player in the state in Dontreze Styles and hold him to 12 points, and do the things we did against them tonight - it’s extremely satisfying.”
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (12-1) hosts undefeated Farmville Central (12-0) Saturday at 7 p.m.
Much like Kinston, who had a significant size advantage versus RHS in the post and on the wings, Farmville Central has similar size with their starting five and a solid bench to boot.
BOX SCORE
R 9 14 20 16 59
K 8 14 18 15 55