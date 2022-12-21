 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rams Neal makes All-State and Flippen gets Honorable mention nod

The North Carolina Sportswriters, voted on by 10 members of the prep media sportswriters across the state, recently released selections for the 2022 All-State team, and two familiar Reidsville faces were among those honored.

Rams freshman Dionte Neal was an All-State selection as a defensive back and junior Que’shyne Flippen was an Honorable Mention as a specialist.

Neal led the state with 12 interceptions where he compiled 242 yards and scored three touchdowns - his longest, from 85 yards out. Neal also had 35 tackles on defense.

He was one of the most well-rounded players in the state as both a wide receiver as well as punt and kick returner.

On offense, he had 51 receptions for 730 yards and scored 10 TDs. Neal was a difference-maker on special teams as well, returning nine kickoffs for 244 yards. He saved the best for last with an 83 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 2022 2A state championship game Dec. 10 in Chapel Hill.

Like Neal, Flippen was also a triple threat. As a wide receiver he had 55 receptions for 915 yards and had 11 touchdowns. He had four interceptions on defense and returned three of those for scores. In addition, Flippen returned eight punts for 178 yards and scored two TD’s, and as a defensive back he recorded 24 solo tackles.

Both Neal and Flippen finished the season with 16 total touchdowns and were a big reason why the Rams made it to the title game.

With the duo slated to return for the 2023 season, along with a talented group of veterans, Reidsville has a good chance at making yet another title run and bringing home the illusive 23rd state championship in the history of the program.

2022 NC SPORTSWRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Jadyn Davis – Providence Day

RB - Christian Perris – Princeton

RB – Mason Avery – West Lincoln

WR – Chris Culliver – Maiden

WR – Nathan Leacock – Millbrook

TE – Jack Larsen – Charlotte Catholic

OL – Samuel Pendleton – Reagan

OL – Sullivan Absher – South Point

OL – Clinton Barlow – Charlotte Catholic

OL – David Sanders, Jr. – Providence Day

OL – Connor Drake – Providence

OL – Luke Rector – Draughn

ATH – Isaac Weaver – Andrews

DEFENSE

DL – Keith Sampson, Jr – New Bern

DL –Logan Wright – Dudley

DL – Jamaal Jarrett – Grimsley

DL – Daevin Hobbs – JM Robinson

LB – Ben Cutter – East Lincoln

LB – RJ Brown – East Forsyth

LB – Zane Williams – Wake Forest

DB – Dionte Neal – Reidsville

DB – Daunte Hall – East Duplin

DB –Chris Peal – Providence Day

DB – Israel Powell – Hertford County

DB – Jordan Young - Monroe

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Nolan Hauser – Hough

P – Palmer Williams – Davie County

KR – Javarius Green – Crest

PR – Brody Barnhardt – Providence Day

PR – DJ Hamilton – Mallard Creek

LS – Mabry Bumgarner – Smoky Mountain

HONORABLE MENTION

QB - Mason Fortune (Millbrook); Jaylen Alexander-Raynor (East Forsyth);

RB – Sincere Baines (Jack Britt); Avery Gaby (East Duplin); Max Guest (AC Reynolds); Tyler Mason (Mount Airy); Anthony Quinn (Seventy-First);

WR – Terrell Anderson (Grimsley); Truitt Manual (West Henderson);; Alex Taylor (Grimsley);

TE – Jayvontae Conner (East Forsyth); Griffin Reimer (Weddington);

OL – Eagan Boyer (Hough); Bryson Esser (North Lincoln); Isaiah Eskeridge (Kings Mountain); Henry Harden (Grimsley); Reagan McCranie (Chase); Austin Pittman (Mount Tabor); Umar Rockhead (Mallard Creek); Walter Turner (Northwest Guilford); Ashton Williams (Seventy-First);

ATH – Que’Shyne Flippen (Reidsville); Kevin Concepcion (Chambers)

DL – Hector Bautista (Seventy-First); Bryce Davis (Grimsley); Zairion Jackson-Bass (Chambers); Nick Martin (East Forsyth); Elity Naire (Olympic); Isaiah Shirley (Watauga); Curtis Simpson (Kings Mountain); Kaden Thomas (Independence); Semaj Turner (East Forsyth):

LB – Dillon Earp (Hibriten); Jaybron Harvey (Southern Durham); Cahari Hayes (Burns); Demorris Jenkins (North Mecklenburg); Kade Kennedy (East Duplin); Raymond McCray (Seventy-First); James Nesta (Hough); Tyquan Rankin (Butler); Michael Short (Mallard Creek); Hunter Stalcup (Murphy); Ben Watson (Newton-Conover);

DB – Cutler Adams (Robbinsville); Brody Barnhardt (Providence Day); Channing Goodwin (Providence Day); Jaylen Jones (Butler); Samari Matthews (Hough); Adriel Miller (Central Cabarrus); DJ Parker (Dudley); Tim Patterson (Page); Will Ross (South Point); Dashawn Stone (AC Reynolds); Joshua Switzer (Ardrey Kell); Keandre Walker (East Lincoln);

K – Aiden Daugherty (Oak Grove); Alan Bahena-Soto (Bunker Hill);

P – Owen Fehr (Hough);

KR – Tylique Aldridge (Forestview); Que’Sean Brown (East Forsyth); Kendall Harris (Cox Mill);

PR – Zachariah Melton (Monroe);

LS – Liam Groulx (Providence Day);

COACH OF THE YEAR

David Lubowicz – East Lincoln (5)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jadyn Davis – Providence Day (6)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Keith Sampson, Jr – New Bern (3)

