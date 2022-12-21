Rams Neal makes All-State and Flippen gets Honorable mention nod

The North Carolina Sportswriters, voted on by 10 members of the prep media sportswriters across the state, recently released selections for the 2022 All-State team, and two familiar Reidsville faces were among those honored.

Rams freshman Dionte Neal was an All-State selection as a defensive back and junior Que’shyne Flippen was an Honorable Mention as a specialist.

Neal led the state with 12 interceptions where he compiled 242 yards and scored three touchdowns - his longest, from 85 yards out. Neal also had 35 tackles on defense.

He was one of the most well-rounded players in the state as both a wide receiver as well as punt and kick returner.

On offense, he had 51 receptions for 730 yards and scored 10 TDs. Neal was a difference-maker on special teams as well, returning nine kickoffs for 244 yards. He saved the best for last with an 83 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 2022 2A state championship game Dec. 10 in Chapel Hill.

Like Neal, Flippen was also a triple threat. As a wide receiver he had 55 receptions for 915 yards and had 11 touchdowns. He had four interceptions on defense and returned three of those for scores. In addition, Flippen returned eight punts for 178 yards and scored two TD’s, and as a defensive back he recorded 24 solo tackles.

Both Neal and Flippen finished the season with 16 total touchdowns and were a big reason why the Rams made it to the title game.

With the duo slated to return for the 2023 season, along with a talented group of veterans, Reidsville has a good chance at making yet another title run and bringing home the illusive 23rd state championship in the history of the program.