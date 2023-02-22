After trailing in a tight game at halftime, Reidsville rallied to take control in the second half to seize a 80-59 win over Lincolnton in first round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs in the Western bracket Tuesday night.

Despite the Rams growing reputation as one of the toughest teams in the state, bolstered by their unblemished 22-0 resume, the Wolves didn’t appear intimidated in the early going. It was intense in a back-and-forth one-possession battle in the opening frame as RHS closed out with a 14-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Reidsville’s go-to shooters seemed a little timid in the early going. No one seemed to want to take a shot as the two teams were feeling one another out, and the Rams also missed a couple of easy shots on the break that they usually make which didn’t help their collective cause.

Part of the credit must be given to the Wolves defense for sure, and even though undersized, given Reidsville’s formidable post presence, they gave the Rams all they could handle.

It addition, compounding their early struggles, RHS guard Dionte Neal, the engine that makes the Rams go, picked up his third foul in the second quarter in an intense and tightly-called game as Dynae Diaz heated up, who sparked several runs to put the Wolves up 28-25 at the half.

Not that there were signs of panic, but Reidsville’s collective body language walking off of the court indicated they were frustrated heading into the locker room at the break. Fans in the stands were also shaken.

The Rams lack-luster first half performance seemed to serve as a wake-up call however, as they entered the third period playing inspired basketball, forcing several turnovers that resulted in transition scores.

The tide had definitely turned as RHS seized the momentum with a 52-40 advantage by the end of the third period. That trend continued as Reidsville more than doubled their offensive output in the second half, outscoring the Wolves 55-31.

“As a coaching staff, we just had to make a few subtle adjustments on how we were trying to defend them and what we were trying to accomplish on the defensive end. On the offensive end, we just told our guys to pick our pace up and get back to our speed. In the third quarter, we did. Overall, in the first half, they played very well and we played poorly. We just wanted to stay with them in the first half and we did and went in, made our adjustments and were okay,” RHS head coach Jason Ross said.

Neal led the charge offensively, scoring a game-high 28 including a trio of 3-point baskets. In addition, Kendre Harrison played a huge role netting 26 in the paint.

Al Lee had a nice run in the third frame, scoring seven more.

Perhaps a little concerning however, was the lack of balance from a point-production perspective with a typically balanced offensive attack - and if the Rams hope to achieve their championship dreams, that’s going to have to change. The dynamic duo of Neal and Harrison draw a lot of attention, and rightfully so. They scored 54 of Reidsville’s 80 points. But guess what – everybody in the state knows it going forward, and it's a cream-of-the-crop from this point moving forward. The Rams are likely going to have to have someone else step up, if not two more players to post double digits if Reidsville is going to bring home a state title.

Diaz paced the Wolves with 20 points. Artis scored 11 on a night where the 3-pointer paid dividends in Lincolnton’s game. Seven players combined for 3’s over the course of the night.

UP NEXT: No. 2 Reidsville (22-0) will host No. 15 Trinity (21-7) who knocked off No. 18 Newton-Conover by an 81-55 margin in their first round game Feb. 21. The Rams and Trinity will tip off Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in second round action.

Although the Rams and Bulldogs did not face one another in the regular season, the two teams did scrimmage in summer league play.

Ross said he is impressed with Trinity’s talent and are well-coached, so he’s expecting to get their best shot in the second round.

BOX SCORE

R 14 11 27 28 80

L 13 15 12 19 59