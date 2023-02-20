The Reidsville and Morehead boys basketball teams each earned 2023 NCHSAA post season spots on Saturday as they get set for first round action this week.

The No. 2 seed Rams (21-0) host Lincolnton (9-16). The No. 21 seed Panthers will travel to take on No. 12 Shelby Feb. 21.

Undefeated Rams tapped as No. 2 seed in basketball playoffs

Despite finishing the 2022-2023 campaign undefeated, after winning both the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season and tournament championships, the Reidsville boys basketball team was snubbed by the NCHSAA, dropping to a No. 2 seed.

Meanwhile, North Surry, who finished with a record of 25-1, received the top spot in the western region bracket.

Despite the decision by the selection committee, the Rams will be hosting their first round game versus No. 31 Lincolnton, who closed out with a record of 9-16, is probably in for a world of hurt versus a juggernaut RHS team.

Reidsville, who overcame an early three-possession deficit in the Mid-State 2A Conference championship game versus T.W. Andrews last Friday, went for the jugular in the fourth quarter to dominate the final frame to seize a 70-49 victory and claim the title.

Don’t tell Reidsville head coach Jason Ross his team didn’t deserve the top spot. He doesn’t care who is in front of him - and that’s Lincolnton. Number one or two seeds in the bracket are semantics for the media and fans to fret about.

“It is not. We are just happy and blessed to be in the playoffs. We are happy with the two seed. At this point, to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best at some point through the bracket. We are ready to play Lincolnton tomorrow and play Reidsville basketball,” said the coach.

Ross said, the Rams have checked every box on their preseason to-do list. They won the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title. The followed it up with a Mid-State 2A Conference championship and also clinched a top seed in the post season field. Check, check and check.

The Rams will be playing with a ‘don’t poke the bear’ type mentality because of being slighted on the top spot by a one-loss North Surry squad.

RHS has size in the paint led by freshman sensation Kendre Harrison, a 6-7 center that can not only rock the rim, but run the floor and share the ball as well.

Complemented with 6-5 forward senior Landon Denny, and junior 6-4 post man Al Lee, who both can make life tough in the paint for the opposition and also knock it down from the perimeter – that core is formidable.

But perhaps the Rams keys to success lies in the hands of senior Amari Baggett and freshman point guard Dionte Neal. Baggett can score, run, defend and facilitate. Neal, likewise, has that skill set and very well may go down as one of the true all-time greats at the program. It all flows through him. He can do it all, and always finds a way to put points on the board.

The coach said if the opposition somehow finds a way to shutdown Neal and Harrison, someone will rise and pick up the flag if others are drawing the expected extra attention.

“Kendre and Dionte are going to demand special attention because of the way that they play, but as you’ve seen – down the stretch of our season . . . if it is not Amari, if it’s not Landon, if it’s not Tamir and even in the regular season finale, it was Jerrell Wilson so we have guys on our team that are confident and if left open, they are going to take or make the tough shot. I feel confident in them and they feel confident in themselves,” said Ross.

Reidsville is deep too, they have a bench that provides quality minutes and it’s a team where anyone can have a breakout night.

Ross said the brackets are imposing, but his team is confident.

“We’ve been watching the 2A west since the beginning of the season and there are five or six teams that have a legitimate chance of advancing to the state championship this year. We just have to focus-in on what we do. Control what we can and try to play our best basketball at this point of the season, which I think is what we are playing.”

The Rams open versus No. 31 Lincolnton Tuesday at 7 p.m. Results weren’t available at press time.

Morehead at Shelby

The Panthers also earned a playoff spot following a rocky finish to the 2022-2023 season. After a 9-0 start, MHS lost eight of their last 13 games. Still, their strength of schedule and body of work merited a post season slot. Despite their late season slid, Morehead is a good team, don’t forget it, and truly capable of doing some damage in the playoffs.

It won’t be easy however, with a road trip to No. 12 Shelby (17-1) in the first round Tuesday. The Golden Lions closed out the regular season with a 10-2 league mark and were on the cusp of winning the split 1A / 2A conference 40 tournament championship game, but came up just shy in a 56-54 loss last Friday.

Panthers head coach Damion Price said given the situation, his guys are ready to go.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I am ecstatic to be still playing. I had a feeling, with some of the games we dropped during the season it would put us in a situation to where we would have to go on the road. But at this point, everybody is zero-zero and it is the same pressure on anybody so it’s just a matter of going out and trying to perform well, go out and have a good game and come back with a win,” said Price.

Makel Smith, the Panthers junior guard, can do it all – score on the break, and is a truly pure shooter that can knock it down from anywhere on the court. He averages over 35 points per game. Problem is, everybody knows it and he draws an awful lot of attention.

His ability to get other involved will be key and Jordan Chandler is the next biggest scoring threat. Morehead’s key to success will be in how the rest of the surrounding cast steps up.

Price said the recent struggles in recent weeks could be the motivation moving forward.

“I think it could. Going down the stretch, aside from the Walkertown game in the conference tournament, we played well. Obviously, some games didn’t end up as a win, but we were right there with a chance and we go back to every practice after a win or a loss and try to correct some of our wrongs. We work on situations, so hopefully, since we have been in those tight games, it could put us in a situation to win in these playoffs.”