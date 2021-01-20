Rams pick up Mid-State 2A Conference win over Durham School of the Arts

“We have an experienced team, but a young team. A lot of our players have not played much for us in previous years, so we are trying to figure out who we are as a unit. Since the Dudley game, we got two good wins against two quality teams. We’ve had several great practices which are the building blocks as we prepare for the playoffs,” Ross said.

“One thing about it is you can’t teach size and right now we are not the biggest team, but that is the history of Reidsville over the last several years. We’ve never been a real tall team, but we have some guys that have heart and you can’t teach heart. Every game our bigs are getting better. Aljariq (Lee), our freshman, is getting better every game. Our junior Eric Neal is getting better every game and of course Levar Strange is playing well and if we need to we can put Breon (Pass) down low, so we prepare for each team different based on what we see on film. Right now size is not a major concern for us, but as we get deeper into the playoffs, if we are lucky enough to advance that far – obviously we will see some bigger teams. Just like last year, our overall team effort as far as crashing the boards, gang rebounding overcomes size in my opinion,” said the coach.