Rams pick up Mid-State 2A Conference win over Durham School of the Arts

The Reidsville basketball team claimed an impressive 84-58 Mid-State 2A Conference victory over Durham School of the Arts Tuesday night.
A combined trio of 3-point baskets by Yoshua Courts and Cam Peoples helped the Rams close out with a 22-18 first quarter lead, and by halftime, Reidsville was still up double figures at 44-33.
The Rams continued to keep the pressure up defensively and the offense continued to hold the Bulldogs at arm’s length with a 64-45 advantage by the end of the third quarter. RHS outscored DSA 20-14 in the fourth period to remain undefeated in Mid-State 2A Conference play.
Rams senior guard Breon Pass had a game-high 31 points including a pair of 3-point baskets. Pass has not only been a scoring machine, averaging 34.4 points per game, but has also proven to be a force in the post with 14 rebounds per contest just five games into the season. Yoshua Courts added 15, including a trio of 3’s on a balanced scoring night where nine Reidsville players scored.
Glover led DSA with 20 and Wade chipped in 10 points to pace the Bulldogs (0-4) offensively.
Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said the 2021 Rams team has a unique blend of experience with plenty of young, raw talent, and it’s just a matter of determining where all of the pieces fit if the Rams are going to compete for championships.
“We have an experienced team, but a young team. A lot of our players have not played much for us in previous years, so we are trying to figure out who we are as a unit. Since the Dudley game, we got two good wins against two quality teams. We’ve had several great practices which are the building blocks as we prepare for the playoffs,” Ross said.
One of the concerns from outside of the Rams family of coaches and players is size, but Ross says his team only focuses on what they can control.
“One thing about it is you can’t teach size and right now we are not the biggest team, but that is the history of Reidsville over the last several years. We’ve never been a real tall team, but we have some guys that have heart and you can’t teach heart. Every game our bigs are getting better. Aljariq (Lee), our freshman, is getting better every game. Our junior Eric Neal is getting better every game and of course Levar Strange is playing well and if we need to we can put Breon (Pass) down low, so we prepare for each team different based on what we see on film. Right now size is not a major concern for us, but as we get deeper into the playoffs, if we are lucky enough to advance that far – obviously we will see some bigger teams. Just like last year, our overall team effort as far as crashing the boards, gang rebounding overcomes size in my opinion,” said the coach.
With just nine regular season games remaining, six of the nine being conference games, Ross believes his guys have to stay focused and continue to improve to get to the Promised Land because the post season is not guaranteed even with a strong regular season record.
“Our seeding process, as far as my understanding is that we are going to be similar to volleyball, so we have to win our conference. If we do that then we are automatically in the playoffs. If we don’t finish first in our conference, then we become a wild card team and it is anyone’s guess if we make the playoffs, so every conference game at this point, in our mind, is a playoff game. That is the mindset my guys have going in – they understand we are focusing in on those conference games. Of course you want to win every game, but these conference games are very important because if you don’t win those then there is the likelihood, even if you are one of the better teams in the state, that you may not make the playoffs.”
UP NEXT: Reidsville (4-1) hosts Carrboro (2-0) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
R 22 22 20 20 84
D 18 15 12 14 58