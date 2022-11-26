Rams post season run rolls on with Elite 8 win over Maiden in fourth round of playoffs

Reidsville continued to impress fans state-wide with a dominant 34-7 victory over the Blue Devils in fourth round of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state playoffs at Community Stadium Friday night.

Maiden, branded as the toughest team in the west by many insiders heading into the game, had to cope with the Rams’ defense which made big-time hits and crucial stops to keep the Blue Devils off-kilter all night long.

Reidsville seemed to know what was coming and are playing their-collective best football of the season with an eye on the ultimate prize.

“Like I said, the front end was really struggling in the early going, but Kendre (Harrison) stepping in as a freshman has gotten a lot stronger and more confident. I know we are going to have another tough battle next Friday night, but I like how we are playing right now . . . we’ve said all along, you win state championships with strong defenses and the last two weeks, we’ve played state championship defense,” Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague said.

It didn’t take long for RHS to draw first blood as Que’shyne Flippen ball-hawked a pass and took it 60 yards for a touchdown on the Blue Devils first drive of the game. The 2-point conversion failed, but Reidsville was up 6-0 with 10:56 to go in the opening frame.

Strong defense by both squads in the next few minutes was the story following the opening score, but the Rams put together an eight-play drive that culminated with a 4 yard run by Paul Widerman for another touchdown. Once again the 2-point conversion failed, as Reidsville increased the lead to 12-0 with 8:07 to go in the second quarter.

Maiden never really got anything going offensively with neither the run nor the pass, and frustration started to show with some offsetting personal fouls called. The Blue Devils didn’t do themselves any favors as star running back Ben Gibbs was ejected from the game for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Moments later, the Rams defense batted down a pass on a fourth down to get the ball back, and after a big 49 yard run by Jariel Cobb, RHS advanced the ball all the way down to the Maiden 14 yard line. Four plays later, Al Lee punched the ball into the end zone from a yard out for the 19-0 advantage with 2:30 to go in the half. A scoreless third quarter ensued, but Lee kept things moving with a 43 yard touchdown pass to Flippen - capped off by a Dionte Neal run for the 2-point conversion which bumped it up to 27-0 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.

Maiden finally broke the stalemate, on a Wesley Thompson throw to Christopher Culliver from 19 yards out for a touchdown to cut it to 27-7 with 6:55 to go. Reidsville put one more on the board as second string quarterback as Landon Denny threw a 6 yard touchdown pass to Widerman to close out the win in the final minutes to account for the final score.

The Rams held the Blue Devils to 94 yards rushing as Thompson completed just 6 of 18 passes for 115 yards and had three interceptions. Thompson was sacked four times and Maiden only had seven first downs over the course of the night.

Reidsville had 192 yards rushing by committee. Lee completed 10 of 13 passes for 127 yards and threw one touchdown. Flippen was the number one target as he had six catches for 99 yards and hauled in the Lee TD pass.

For the second week in a row, turnovers played a major role in the game. Flippen, Tamir Johnson and JD McCain all had interceptions on the heels of the six turnovers the Rams forced in the third round win over Providence Grove the previous week.

In addition to his two touchdowns, Widerman had a solid game at linebacker as well, as he led the team with 9 solo tackles.

Despite the loss, Maiden had another great season and head coach Will Byrne said this team has earned an important part in the legacy of the program.

“It’s always tough, but especially these seniors, we’ve got 24 of them and they’ve had three years of going undefeated in the conference. Two undefeated regular seasons - two years in a row of making it to the fourth round. I told them guys, ‘the 2A west, without having big and little, it’s a gauntlet. It’s like playing in the SEC. If you don’t come and play a perfect game – at least for us against a team like that, it makes it very difficult.’ But it doesn’t take away the accomplishments they’ve had. Five or 10 years down the road, they are still going to be remembered as one of the greatest teams that Maiden has ever had. They’ve set the record for wins in two years. I think they were 25-2 before this game and I guess that makes us 25-3 in the last 28 games. It still doesn’t take away from the accomplishments that they have. Our goal was to win a state championship when you had a really good football team like we did. That was our goal and we fell short of it, but like I said, there are so many good teams in the west and even down east, it’s just tough,” Byrne said.

Another Historic Reidsville Run

The Rams are 96-4 in their last 100 games. During that span, their only loses were to Wallace-Rose Hill, East Surry, Shelby and Page. It’s noteworthy that Wallace-Rose, East Surry and Shelby all won state championships the year they faced RHS.

Teague, a certain future Hall of Famer, has an overall record of 338-57. Since coming back to Reidsville in his second coaching stint in 2012, he is 140-17. His record since that time is 140-17 and he’s 79-18 in the playoffs, 38-6 since 2012 in post season play.

The Rams have won 25-straight home playoff games. Their last home playoff loss was 36-6 affair to Lincolnton in 2015.

Since 1969, Reidsville is 17-7 all-time on Thanksgiving Friday and Teague is 14-5 on that special weekend.

From 2009 to 2022 the Rams played every Thanksgiving weekend with the exception of the 2020 Covid season.

Reidsville’s record since 2002 is 275-35.

In the modern era, the Rams won state championships in 2002, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and are currently seeking the programs 23rd state championship.

UP NEXT: Courtesy of the win, the No. 1 seed Rams (13-1) will host the western regional finals next week versus No. 3 Burns (13-1) Dec. 2. The Bulldogs defeated No. 7 Monroe 49-40 in their fourth round game Nov. 25.

In the east bracket, No. 2 East Duplin (13-1) will host No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) in the finals on that side.

BOX SCORE

R 6 13 0 15 34

M 0 0 0 7 7