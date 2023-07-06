The Reidsville basketball program is gearing up for the second annual Rising Stars Camp at the high school gymnasium which will take place July 24 through the 26th from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The camp is open to boys and girls from grades one through nine as well as some 10th graders depending on skill level.

The cost of the camp is $65, which includes a tee shirt, a daily snack and an end of camp cookout.

The camp will be conducted by the Rams coaching staff, current and former players, as well as special guests.

“Last year we had 85 campers and we are expecting that if not more. We are very excited about that. There is a very good buzz surrounding Reidsville Rams basketball and we are expecting a very good turnout. It’s for the kids of Rockingham County, not just for Reidsville. Last year we had kids from Caswell County, Alamance County, Forsyth County and we even had one kid come in from Charlotte, so we are excited about the exposure we are getting for the camp and expecting kids from all over the state this year,” Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said.

The Rams, who closed out the 2022-2023 season 26-1 and finished as the NCHSAA 2A state runner-up, were a must-see event for basketball fans in the region, routinely selling out venues at home and on the road. Ross said his players set a good example for the fans in the state.

Reidsville, led by rising sophomore point guard Dionte Neal, who has already received several Division I offers, the player has it all: great handles, a smooth shooting touch from beyond the arch and a player that has the proven ability to penetrate and finish on the run. He is also a great facilitator, and with high-flying fellow sophomore Kendre Harrison, who routinely got the crowd on their collective feet with his rim-rocking jams last season, those two will likely put on a show for the kids.

Reidsville will also have the majority of the roster back for the upcoming season including Al Lee and Aidan Mansfield, so the campers will be instructed by a collective group of players that could very well once again contend for a state title and that is a big draw for the kids.

“I think it is amazing how the younger kids in our community look up to all of our players. After most our games last year, our guys stayed up on the court to take pictures with the youth in our community. I think they will be excited to be around our players just like last year and I expect our guys will put on some type of show for them like they normally do,” said Ross.