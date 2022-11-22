Rams preparing to welcome North Carolina baseball legends to fundraiser

The Reidsville baseball team is planning a special fundraising dinner with guest speakers College Baseball Hall of Fame Coach Mike Fox, former MLB journeyman Scott Bankhead and former Elon player and local minister Lance Cole to the Reidsville Elks Lodge Feb. 25.

The event will give fans and supporters not only a chance to meet the speakers, but the Reidsville players and coaches for the upcoming 2023 season as well.

The Rams had been planning to put together a special fundraising event for several months, but didn’t have any speakers locked down until recently.

Fox was the North Carolina head baseball coach for 22 seasons and is considered one of the school's most successful coaches after leading the Tar Heels to seven College World Series appearances, including four consecutive from 2006 to 2009. Over his 37-year head coaching career, he compiled a remarkable 1,487–547–5 record. Fox was named to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

A fortuitous chance encounter with a Reidsville assistant coach on a vacation set the wheels in motion to bring Fox in as a speaker.

“My assistant coach Heath Benfield actually bumped into Mike Fox at the beach, recognized him and struck up a conversation. Heath is a North Carolina alumnus and so they just started talking baseball and kind of formed a relationship. Coach Fox was telling him about a fundraising dinner that they did at Carolina, so Heath reached out to him about speaking at our First Pitch Dinner and he didn’t hesitate to accept,” Rams head coach Marc Tuttle said.

Bankhead, a Reidsville alumnus, earned a scholarship at North Carolina and would go on to pitch for Team USA in the 1984 Olympic Games, winning a Silver Medal.

After college, he played in Major League Baseball with Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees from 1986-1995.

In 1998, Bankhead founded and currently manages operations at the North Carolina Baseball Academy located in Greensboro. The academy, which helps serious players improve in all facets of the game, is generally recognized as one of the top training facilities on the east coast.

“I have a relationship with Scott Bankhead going back to my playing days. I attended his baseball academy as both a player and a coach. We’ve taken our team up there for the last four years, so I reached out to him and he was all about it,” said Tuttle.

Cole pitched at Asheboro High School and then continued his collegiate career on the mound on a scholarship at Elon University. He played all four years, including in 2006 when they were ranked No. 25 in the nation. He is currently the pastor at Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church.

“Cole, I have a long-standing relationship with him. He’s a local minister and a baseball guy and played at Elon, so we think it’s going to be a great night. I think it’s good for our kids to be around guys like this to see how small town guys can achieve great things, so we are excited for the experience. Plus, all three are just really good people. We are inviting anyone in the community that wants to come, but ultimately it’s for the kids,” Tuttle said.

Table sponsorship is available for $100, which includes two tickets. Tickets are $30 each.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner and dessert served at 7 p.m.

Each ticket will be entered into a raffle with the option to purchase additional raffle tickets for a silent auction.