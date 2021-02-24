Rams prove too tough as they move past Red Springs in first round playoff action

Hot shooting, and a lightning-fast pace, set the tone as Reidsville came away with a 68-50 win over Red Springs in the first round of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
RHS (11-1) entered the game coming off a 70-61 victory over Carrboro Feb. 19 which locked up the 2021 2A Mid-State Conference regular season title and earned the Rams an automatic post season bid.
Yoshua Courts got the Rams on the board on the opening possession of the first quarter with a corner 3-pointer, then on the next trip down, Breon Pass knocked down a mid-range jumper for the 5-0 lead. Reidsville’s defense made a statement in the early going as they held the Red Devils scoreless near that halfway point of the first period. Red Springs senior Brian Foulks finally got his team on the board on a turnaround corner triple which cut it to 5-3 with 4:11 on the clock. Red Devils guard Corell Love tied it up at 5-5 on a shot in the post in what was initially shaping up to be a grinder. But Carter Wilson came through in a big way after draining back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Rams back out front with an 11-5 advantage.
The momentum continued to shift in Reidsville’s favor with a steal and a score on the other end of the floor by Levar Strange, followed by another 3-pointer by Wilson which allowed the Rams to open it up and push the tempo. That infusion of energy dramatically increased the speed of the game which began to take a toll on Red Springs as RHS pulled away with a commanding 19 point lead with under four minutes to play in the second quarter. Wilson’s hot-shooting continued as he knocked down yet another deep 3-pointer right before the buzzer to give the Rams a 43-24 advantage at the half.
Both teams weren’t having much success on the offensive end in the opening minutes of the third period, but Courts finally knocked down a 3-pointer with just under five minutes to put the Rams comfortably up front as they closed out the third quarter with a 50-36 advantage heading into the fourth.
By then it was just a matter of time as Reidsville took advantage of their depth to punch a ticket to the second round of the post season.
The Red Devils finished the season at 7-5 while the Rams continue to shine having won nine in a row.
Wilson led the Rams with 14 points, which included four 3-point buckets. Pass added 13 on a balanced scoring night with 10 players scoring at least 2 points.
Mario Leonard was the only Red Springs player to score in double-figures with 15, but like Reidsville, eight players scored at least two points and five players knocked down 3-point buckets.
Pass, who recently surpassed the country scoring record, and currently has 2,155 points over the course of his four-year varsity career, is currently ranked No. 24 all-time in state history in the state.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville will take on the No. 13 Kinston (11-3) , who defeated No. 4 Randleman 51-48 in their first round matchup Feb. 23. Thursday’s second round game is slated for a 7 p.m. start on the Rams home floor.