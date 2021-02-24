Rams prove too tough as they move past Red Springs in first round playoff action

Hot shooting, and a lightning-fast pace, set the tone as Reidsville came away with a 68-50 win over Red Springs in the first round of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state basketball playoffs Tuesday night.

RHS (11-1) entered the game coming off a 70-61 victory over Carrboro Feb. 19 which locked up the 2021 2A Mid-State Conference regular season title and earned the Rams an automatic post season bid.

Yoshua Courts got the Rams on the board on the opening possession of the first quarter with a corner 3-pointer, then on the next trip down, Breon Pass knocked down a mid-range jumper for the 5-0 lead. Reidsville’s defense made a statement in the early going as they held the Red Devils scoreless near that halfway point of the first period. Red Springs senior Brian Foulks finally got his team on the board on a turnaround corner triple which cut it to 5-3 with 4:11 on the clock. Red Devils guard Corell Love tied it up at 5-5 on a shot in the post in what was initially shaping up to be a grinder. But Carter Wilson came through in a big way after draining back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Rams back out front with an 11-5 advantage.