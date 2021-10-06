Rams prove too tough for T.W. Andrews in Mid-State 2A Conference action

Even though the Reidsville defense did give up several big plays, the unit was crucial to securing the win due to solid play down the stretch. Cobb was a ball-hawk with seven tackles and Vince Widerman was equally effective as he was a part of nearly a half dozen sacks on the night. In addition, Aidan Mansfield and Davian Larry had five solo tackles each.

Andrews was able to put one final score on the board on a Timothy Ratley run from inside the 5 yard line with just over two minutes to play, but the game was basically in the books by that point.

Even though the final score reflects another dominant RHS performance in their unblemished season to date, Teague said there are several things his team needs to clean up during their much-needed bye week.

“It’s like we said at halftime, it’s probably the craziest September we could have ever imagined as far as missing a whole week, then playing three games in a week and not really sure who you are going to be playing. With COVID, you can’t really say for sure, but hopefully once we get into a normal routine, it will help us get back to fundamentals and working on the things that we have to get better at.”