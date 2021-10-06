Rams prove too tough for T.W. Andrews in Mid-State 2A Conference action

HIGH POINT – Following a brutal three-game stretch in seven days, undefeated Reidsville powered through and eventually pulled away for a 43-12 Mid-State 2A Conference win over T.W. Andrews at A.J. Simeon Stadium Tuesday night.
Fatigue may have played a factor over the course of the night as the Rams were penalized 12 times for 114 yards in addition to uncharacteristically turning the ball over three times. Nevertheless, multiple big plays on both sides of the ball turned the momentum in Reidsville’s favor against a Red Raiders team that kept the game close in the early going.
“I sort of think that with a Tuesday night game, we weren’t ready to play. You could tell that by the way we were warming up and it showed early. Thankfully we made enough plays to get a win, but we know we have got to get better,” Rams head coach Jimmy Teague said.
To get the scoring started, RHS senior running back Shyheim Watlington set the Rams up in the red zone following an interception off of a tip, then raced 34 yards down to the doorstep of the goal line. He punched it into the end zone on the next play from 2 yards out for the 7-0 lead after the Anthony Franson P.A.T. with 10:28 to go in the first period.
Andrews answered on the following possession, courtesy of a 55 yard touchdown run by Correy McManus to cut the RHS advantage to 7-6 with 9:09 on the clock in the opening frame.
Later, Reidsville’s defense came through and forced a three-and-out the get the ball back in the offenses hand with excellent field position. Four plays later, Rams running back Jariel Cobb broke the line and ran for a 19 yard touchdown for the 14-6 advantage as the first quarter wound down.
Neither team could get much going for the majority of the second period as self-inflicted wounds in the form of penalties continually stalled drives and limited scoring opportunities.
The Rams finally got back in gear courtesy of a deep pass from quarterback Al Lee to Queshyne Flippen for a 43 yard gain. Watlington closed the deal with a score from 7 yards out, followed by a Cam Peoples run for the 2-point conversion to make it 22-6 right before the half.
The tide really turned in the second half as three unanswered scoring drives by Reidsville put the game out of reach. Lee connected three times on touchdown strikes to Flippen from 17, 44 and 22 yards respectively to break the game wide open. RHS had 221 passing led by Lee who had 11 completions on 23 attempts. Flippen led the way receiving with 128 yards to go along with his three TD’s.
Watlington was the workhorse on the ground with 112 of the Rams 248 total yards on 14 carries.
TWA had 163 yards on the ground led by McManus with 84 on five carries.
Even though the Reidsville defense did give up several big plays, the unit was crucial to securing the win due to solid play down the stretch. Cobb was a ball-hawk with seven tackles and Vince Widerman was equally effective as he was a part of nearly a half dozen sacks on the night. In addition, Aidan Mansfield and Davian Larry had five solo tackles each.
Andrews was able to put one final score on the board on a Timothy Ratley run from inside the 5 yard line with just over two minutes to play, but the game was basically in the books by that point.
Even though the final score reflects another dominant RHS performance in their unblemished season to date, Teague said there are several things his team needs to clean up during their much-needed bye week.
“It’s like we said at halftime, it’s probably the craziest September we could have ever imagined as far as missing a whole week, then playing three games in a week and not really sure who you are going to be playing. With COVID, you can’t really say for sure, but hopefully once we get into a normal routine, it will help us get back to fundamentals and working on the things that we have to get better at.”
UP NEXT: T.W. Andrews (0-3, 1-5) will host West Stokes (1-2, 3-2) Oct. 8. Reidsville (3-0, 6-0), has a bye Friday, but will be back in action with a home game versus West Stokes Oct. 15.