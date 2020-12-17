Rams quarterback makes it official after signing national letter of intent

Reidsville’s senior quarterback Kyle Pinnix made it official after signing his national college letter of intent to play football and attend college at Wofford on Wednesday afternoon. He made a verbal commitment earlier this year, but he said finally putting pen to paper was a big deal in his life.
“Honestly, I just have to give it all to god. It’s a blessing that I have gotten this far. I’ve come a long way since playing scared back in flag football and now getting to go play in college on a scholarship, playing the sport that I love. I’m just ready to get up there to the next level and show basically what little Reidsville has to offer,” he said.
Pinnix, who led the Rams to the 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship with a 14-0 shutout win over Elizabeth City Northeastern last seaason, has proven to be an effective passer as well as showcased his ability to tuck it and run and keep the chains moving when necessary over the course of his high school career.
A Mid-State 2A All-Conference player in 2019, he was one of four Greensboro News & Record HSXtra.com All-Area team selections as well.
Pinnix amassed 3,226 yards as a junior, and not only tied a single-season Rams record with 45 passing TD’s, but set the new career mark with 82 touchdowns over the course of his high school career to date.
In addition, he rushed for 374 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground.
He was promoted to the Rams varsity squad as a freshman as a backup to then-starter Titus Jones and since taking over the helm at quarterback as a sophomore, the Rams are a remarkable 31-1 in his two seasons as the starting signal caller.
Perhaps most impressive, during his tenure under center, Reidsville has won back-to-back state championships.
Despite the shift of playing from fall to winter due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, he said the Rams expectations remain the same as the previous two seasons. He said they plan to be the last team standing when all is said and done in 2021.
“We always feel like we are the best team in the state, especially in 2A, so when we step on that field, we have the mind-set that we have got to be state champions. Just because we have a reduced schedule or some teams are switched around on the schedule, we are still in competition with ourselves no matter who we play,” he said.
Following his senior season at Reidsville, Pinnix will join a successful Southern Conference program that finished with an impressive 8-4 record, competing out of the NCAA Division I subdivision. Wofford was 7-1 versus league competition under head coach Josh Conklin.
Other area high school football signings:
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Colby Smith, T, Tennessee – not signing until February, 2021.
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Noah Allred, TE, Charleston Southern.
DAVIE COUNTY
Nate Hampton, QB, Liberty; Jack Reynolds, WR, Charlotte.
DUDLEY
Johncarlos Miller, TE, Elon; Payton Page, DT, Clemson.
EAST FORSYTH
Micah Crowell, WR, N.C. State; Jaden Lindsay, OL, Appalachian State; Ty Lyles, QB, Coastal Carolina; Zyun Reeves, DE, N.C. State; Jamison Warren, WR, N.C. A&T.
EAST SURRY
Isaac Washington, DT, Tennessee.
EASTERN GUILFORD
Kamell Smith, QB, Miami (Ohio).
GLENN
Raneiria Dillworth, LB, North Carolina; Jahvaree Ritzie, DE, North Carolina; Jahaad Scales, S, Old Dominion.
GRIMSLEY
Lawson Albright, TE, Northwestern; Caleb Curtain, WR, Elon.
MOUNT TABOR
Josiah Banks, LB, Army.
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Amaah Achina, S, Furman.
OAK GROVE
Jared Gibble, TE, Virginia Tech.
REAGAN
Andrew Jones, OL, Duke.
WEST FORSYTH
Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia.
WINSTON-SALEM PREP
Zaire Patterson, DE, Clemson.
Greensboro News & Record sports journalist Joe Sirera contributed to this report.
