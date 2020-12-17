Rams quarterback makes it official after signing national letter of intent

Reidsville’s senior quarterback Kyle Pinnix made it official after signing his national college letter of intent to play football and attend college at Wofford on Wednesday afternoon. He made a verbal commitment earlier this year, but he said finally putting pen to paper was a big deal in his life.

“Honestly, I just have to give it all to god. It’s a blessing that I have gotten this far. I’ve come a long way since playing scared back in flag football and now getting to go play in college on a scholarship, playing the sport that I love. I’m just ready to get up there to the next level and show basically what little Reidsville has to offer,” he said.

Pinnix, who led the Rams to the 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship with a 14-0 shutout win over Elizabeth City Northeastern last seaason, has proven to be an effective passer as well as showcased his ability to tuck it and run and keep the chains moving when necessary over the course of his high school career.

A Mid-State 2A All-Conference player in 2019, he was one of four Greensboro News & Record HSXtra.com All-Area team selections as well.

Pinnix amassed 3,226 yards as a junior, and not only tied a single-season Rams record with 45 passing TD’s, but set the new career mark with 82 touchdowns over the course of his high school career to date.