Rams rally from double-digit deficit to pick up victory over Bethany Community School

The heralded NC State blue-chip commitment has been sensational throughout the pandemic shortened season so far, averaging a double-double with 34.8 points and 14 rebounds per game.

In addition, Courts had a solid night with a pair of timely clutch 3-pointers late to give the Rams a cushion just when they needed it most.

Brim led the Wolves with 22 points, while Russ Bowers and Donavan Stevenson each chipped in 11 to pace BCS offensively.

Reidsville entered the game a little rusty after a two week layoff due to COVID-19 safety protocol.

“It was difficult because we were missing eight of our players. We had to pull up two JV’s, so we really only had six varsity guys. We started off real slow, but the six players who I had, were all seniors. They’ve been in so many battles over the years and they knew going in it was going to be tough, but there was never any panic in them. Even being down 14-0, we knew we were still with them – and when you see one go in the basket, we knew we’d be good,” said Rams head coach Jason Ross.

Reidsville will be back to full strength next week and Ross said he was happy to be able to pull out the win with his team facing so many adverse circumstances entering the game.