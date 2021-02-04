Rams rally from double-digit deficit to pick up victory over Bethany Community School

Down more than a dozen points late in the first quarter, things weren’t looking good for Reidsville. But a late rally before halftime, combined with solid scoring down the stretch, allowed the Rams to pull off a 64-56 win over Bethany Community School Thursday night.
RHS was ice-cold offensively in the opening frame, and the Wolves came out of the gate strong as they raced to a hefty double-figure lead. It seemed things were on the verge of spiraling out of control for Reidsville with BCS dominating on the boards and scoring on multiple second-chance buckets. Throughout the majority of the first quarter, it seemed the ball stayed on the Bethany side of the floor, but finally, senior guard Breon Pass got the Rams on the board on a breakaway reverse layup to make it a 14-2 game with 1:42 remaining in the first period.
Following a timeout, RHS started to press more defensively, which forced several turnovers as Reidsville went on an 11-0 run to cut it to 14-11 with under a minute to go. But BCS’s senior guard Jatavious Brim closed out with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key to extend the lead to 17-11 heading into the second quarter.
RHS kept up the pressure and cut it to under two possessions for the first time since the start of the game, but four-consecutive scores put Bethany back on top 28—15 with under three minutes to go in the half. They closed out on a high note as well with a steal and layup by BCS junior Jimarrion Blair resulted in a Wolves 28-19 cushion at the half.
Things continued to go Bethany’s way following the break, as an old-fashioned 3-point play by senior wing Russ Bowers made it a double-digit lead once again at 31-19 in the opening minutes of the third quarter. But Pass answered and got it back down to 10 points on the ensuing possession with an off balance and-one of his own, to cut it to 32-22. He followed that up with a potent offensive barrage, including a score on a mid-range jumper, a pair of free throws and a put-back bucket which made it a one-possession Wolves advantage at 32-29.
Moments later, a steal and score by Tallis Lester, then a pair of Pass free throws made it a 1-point 37-36 game. Next, a steal and score by Pass gave the Rams their first lead of the game at 38-37 with just over two minutes to go in the third.
Despite the Rams rally, BCS wasn’t ready to throw in the towel however, beginning with a pair of scores by Brim which put the Wolves back up 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
RHS’s Yoshua Courts tied it on Reidsville’s first possession of the final frame with a 3-pointer to make it 43-43. The Rams seemed to feed off that momentum with steady inside-out scoring, in addition to stronger play on the boards which helped them close out the win.
Reidsville was solid at the line all night long, shooting 25 for 28 as a team.
Pass once again came through in a big way, scoring a game-high 37 points, including a pair of 3’s while knocking down a perfect 15 of 15 from the charity stripe.
The heralded NC State blue-chip commitment has been sensational throughout the pandemic shortened season so far, averaging a double-double with 34.8 points and 14 rebounds per game.
In addition, Courts had a solid night with a pair of timely clutch 3-pointers late to give the Rams a cushion just when they needed it most.
Brim led the Wolves with 22 points, while Russ Bowers and Donavan Stevenson each chipped in 11 to pace BCS offensively.
Reidsville entered the game a little rusty after a two week layoff due to COVID-19 safety protocol.
“It was difficult because we were missing eight of our players. We had to pull up two JV’s, so we really only had six varsity guys. We started off real slow, but the six players who I had, were all seniors. They’ve been in so many battles over the years and they knew going in it was going to be tough, but there was never any panic in them. Even being down 14-0, we knew we were still with them – and when you see one go in the basket, we knew we’d be good,” said Rams head coach Jason Ross.
Reidsville will be back to full strength next week and Ross said he was happy to be able to pull out the win with his team facing so many adverse circumstances entering the game.
“We haven’t practiced or been together as a team in 14 days. Today was our first day back and I only had six of the original 15 that I had, so I’m missing nine players. We had to move up the JV guys so that we could be competitive. It was tough, but you have to go through the COVID safety standards and we will have our full team back for our next game on Tuesday,” said the coach.