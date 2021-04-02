Rams remain undefeated with Homecoming win versus Cummings

Reidsville put together another complete game and set up a potential regular season sweep with a 53-14 win over Cummings in Mid-State 2A Conference action Thursday night.
The Homecoming victory kept the undefeated Rams in first place of the league race with just one regular season game remaining.
A touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Pinnix to receiver Breon Pass, followed by a mid-quarter rushing score by Ste’vion Harrison, put the Rams in the driver’s seat in the early going. Initially, it seemed as though Cummings was going to make a tough game of it. The Cavs defense put significant pressure on the quarterback and offensively, they ran the ball well for the most part, but aside from the lone first half score, Burlington Cummings was unable to close the gap. Meanwhile, Reidsville took advantage of turnovers and good field position to add another 24 yard field goal by Anthony Franson and two more touchdowns by Pass on a fumble recovered in the end zone and a 63 yard interception return for another score by Javon Burton which gave the Rams a commanding 31-6 lead right before the half.
Three more third quarter rushing TDs by Tamir Johnson, Harrison and Kharee Hayes put the game out of reach as the Rams closed out the win. Reidsville gained 229 yards on the ground and had four rushing touchdowns. Harrison led the way with three TD scores on the ground and Pinnix was 12 for 20 for 107 yards passing.
On the flip side, the Cavaliers were comparable with 217 yards rushing, led by Jonathon Paylor, who was the workhorse with 189 of those yards.
Cummings was largely one-dimensional over the course of the game however, with Paylor basically emerging as a one-man show on a night when BCHS couldn’t consistently put the ball into the end zone.
A concerning statistic entering the game pointed to a Cummings team that was averaging 49.8 points per game on offense, so it was certainly the most potent offense the Rams had faced to date. But the Cavaliers suspect defense had allowed 45 points per contest and it was just a matter of how Reidsville would respond to a potent offense.
Once again, the RHS defense rose to the challenge led by Tamir Johnson, Kahree Hayes, Devin Shyrock, Jaden McCain, Vince Widerman and Javon Burton who combined for 41 of Reidsville’s 66 tackles on the night.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (5-0, 3-0) versus Bartlett Yancey (3-1) April 9
Cummings (3-3, 1-2) versus Graham (1-4) April 8
BOX SCORE
R 14 17 22 0 53
C 6 0 0 8 14
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
R 9:22 Kyle Pinnix throws 15 yard touchdown to Breon Pass. P.A.T. Anthony Franson.
C 7:31 Jonathan Paylor runs for 52 yard touchdown. Tyrese Crisp run no good.
R 4:54 Ste'vian Harrison runs for 9 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Franson good.
Second Quarter
R 11:19 Franson kick 24 yard field goal.
R 1:08 Pinnix runs for 19 yards and fumbles, but Pass recovers for a touchdown. P.A.T. Franson.
R 0:19 Javon Burtom returns interception 63 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Franson.
Third Quarter
R 11:47 Tamir Johnson runs for 23 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Franson.
R 8:07 Ste'vian Harrison runs for 17 yard touchdown. Matthew Mckinney throws pass to Kharee Hayes for the 2-point conversion.
Fourth Quarter
R 4:34 Harrison runs for 10 yard touchdown. V Franson.
C 8:09 Tyrese Crisp runs for 4 yard touchdown. Jonathan Paylor runs for 2-point conversion.