Rams remain undefeated with Homecoming win versus Cummings

A touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Pinnix to receiver Breon Pass, followed by a mid-quarter rushing score by Ste’vion Harrison, put the Rams in the driver’s seat in the early going. Initially, it seemed as though Cummings was going to make a tough game of it. The Cavs defense put significant pressure on the quarterback and offensively, they ran the ball well for the most part, but aside from the lone first half score, Burlington Cummings was unable to close the gap. Meanwhile, Reidsville took advantage of turnovers and good field position to add another 24 yard field goal by Anthony Franson and two more touchdowns by Pass on a fumble recovered in the end zone and a 63 yard interception return for another score by Javon Burton which gave the Rams a commanding 31-6 lead right before the half.