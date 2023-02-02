WINSTON-SALEM – Reidsville’s unblemished roll continued with a dominant 77-44 Mid-State 2A Conference win over North Forsyth Wednesday night.

A pair of 3-pointers by Jerrell Wilson helped Reidsville spark a run as they closed out the opening frame with a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Sparked by a turnover inducing defense and 11 second period points by guard Dionte Neal, the Rams offense really hit the gas as the lead grew to 41-16 at the half.

That trend of tough defense and transition offense continued in the third period as Reidsville went on top by a commanding 31 points at 59-28 entering the final frame.

The Rams basically maintained that massive cushion as they closed out the win.

Neal led Reidsville offensively with 28 points which included 8 of 9 from the free throw line. Tamir Johnson had 10 and Wilson and Landon Denny each added 9 points apiece.

Kane Sutton led the North Forsyth with 10 more. The pair combined for five 3-pointers.

The victory marked a regular season sweep for the Rams over the Vikings. Reidsville won the first game by a 86-48 margin last Dec. 16.

UP NEXT: Reidsville will be back on the road again Friday with a trip to West Stokes (8-2, 12-8) on deck. The Rams (8-0, 15-0) will travel again to T.W. Andrews (6-3, 13-7) Monday. The Wildcats will travel to take on North Forsyth (0-10, 3-17) in their regular season finale Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

R 20 21 18 18 77

N 10 6 12 16 44