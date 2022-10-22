Rams remains undefeated in league play with victory over the Phoenix

MAYODAN – Scoring on offense, defense and special teams, Reidsville just had too many weapons as the Rams put together a complete 51-14 win over McMichael in Mid-State 2A Conference action Friday night at Macfield Stadium.

The Rams are currently flying high after posting seven-straight victories and are in sole possession of first place in the league.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix who were recently tied with Reidsville in first place in the regular season standings just a couple of weeks ago, have lost two in a row and slipped to the third spot in the standings behind Walkertown with just one week remaining in regular season play. McMichael likely will have to depend on an at-large post season bid, courtesy of a strong overall 6-3 record.

But, only the top two teams in the league will earn automatic bids - and as of last Friday night, that would be Reidsville and Walkertown who both defeated the Phoenix in regular season play.

The Rams wasted little time setting the tone on a pair of drives that resulted in two scores. First, quarterback Al Lee hooked up with tight end / receiver Kendre Harrison on a 4 yard touchdown pass. Later, after a defensive stand, Reidsville scored again on a rushing TD from Dionte Neal from inside the 5 yard line. Neal made another big play on defense, snagging a pick and racing 42 yards to the house for another score. He followed that up with a pass to Devin Shryock for the 2-point conversion for the 22-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

McMichael finally broke the stalemate when quarterback Jace Dunn hit receiver Brady Elrod for a 16 yard score early in the second frame, but the Rams answered resoundingly with three more second period scores for the 43-7 lead at the half.

During that stretch, Lee Hooked up on a second TD pass to Harrison followed by running back Paul Widerman getting loose around the right wing for a rushing score. In addition, the defense posted yet another touchdown as Jaden McCain had a pick-6 from 42 yards out.

McMichael didn’t fare much better in the third quarter, when Que’shyne Flippen returned an Elrod punt 45 yards for another score.

Phoenix running back Jacob Dallas scored once more from the 4-yard line, but by that time it was way too late to make a difference in the outcome.

Neal had a pair of interceptions on the night and to-date, has netted nine on the season, best in the state in the 2A ranks.

Lee, who was back in the starting role after missing two games due to an ankle injury, passed for 82 yards and connected with the pair of touchdown strikes to Harrison.

The Rams rushed for 133 yards on 27 carries as opposed to 153 on 31 attempts by the Phoenix.

Dunn was 6 of 12 for 61 yards and threw one TD, but had three interceptions.

RHS is 33-0 all-time versus DMHS. The Rams have won 49-straight county games and also posted 55-consecutive conference victories. Reidsville is 92-4 in their last 96 games.

UP NEXT: The Rams (5-0, 8-1) host Morehead (2-3, 4-5) and McMichael (3-2, 6-3) closes out the regular season on the road at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-5) Oct. 28.