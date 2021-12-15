Rams resourceful in overcoming COVID-19 issues at Cardinals

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams' biggest win of the season was even more impressive because of the COVID-19-related chaos they had to overcome to get it.

The Rams (9-4) will take what they learned from their 30-23 victory at Arizona on Monday night into a short week that might be even more difficult because of more problems with their latest virus outbreak.

The Rams placed nine more players on their reserve/COVID-19 list and activated one player Tuesday, leaving them with 13 players on the list. They were missing six starters because of COVID-19 and injuries while beating the Cardinals, and while only two key contributors — leading tackler Jordan Fuller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — were among their latest additions, it's too soon to know how many Rams will be absent when they host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Sunday.

“I am very surprised, because you feel like you're behind it when everybody is vaccinated and you're moving in the right direction,” an obviously frustrated Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Without a doubt, we have never experienced anything of this magnitude as it relates to COVID. This is definitely something that's been eye-opening.”