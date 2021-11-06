Rams roll past Randleman in first round state playoff action

He ran one for a score on an end around from just inside the 10 yard line, then hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Lee from 26 and 55 yards out respectively which set up the running clock in the second half.

He wasn’t done yet however. After intercepting a pass, he outran the pursuit and raced 26 yards for the Rams final score of the night to account for a 49-0 lead at the half.

Reidsville’s second offensive unit nearly added to the total, but a Randleman interception in the end zone stopped the drive.

The Tigers moved the ball effectively in the final minutes and finally broke the scoring drought when Gus Shelton broke free for a 7 yard for a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game to avoid the shutout.

In the case of the Rams, there was a little bit of payback from the last time the two teams met when Randleman defeated Reidsville 38-35 in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 12, 2010.

RHS had 168 yards on 26 carries by committee as compared to 166 on 33 carries by Randleman. Tigers quarterback Christian Long was 4 of 10 passing for 37 yards and had one interception.