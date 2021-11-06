Rams roll past Randleman in first round state playoff action

Undefeated Reidsville picked up where they left off at the end of the 2021 regular season, making it look easy in a dominant 49-7 win over Randleman in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs on Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium Friday night.
In the opening minutes of the first quarter, things were going well for the Tigers as they picked up a pair of first downs, but the tide turned quickly when RHS junior defensive tackle Nashaun Price picked the pocket of the Randleman runner and returned the ball down to the 32 yard line setting Reidsville up in scoring position.
Four successive runs by Rams running back Shyheim Watlington concluded with a touchdown for the 6-0 lead with 8:08 to go in the first quarter.
Looking to make a statement, the Reidsville kicking team came away with possession of the ball following an onside kick and the offense quickly added another score on a 40 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Al Lee to Que’shyne Flippen to make it 14-0 after a 2-point conversion run by Cam Peoples.
The Rams defense forced a three-and-out on Randleman’s next possession, then a blocked punt was returned by Grayson Blackwell which put the Tigers down three possessions a little more than halfway through the opening frame.
From that point forward, the route was on as Flippen continued his sensational sophomore season to-date.
He ran one for a score on an end around from just inside the 10 yard line, then hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Lee from 26 and 55 yards out respectively which set up the running clock in the second half.
He wasn’t done yet however. After intercepting a pass, he outran the pursuit and raced 26 yards for the Rams final score of the night to account for a 49-0 lead at the half.
Reidsville’s second offensive unit nearly added to the total, but a Randleman interception in the end zone stopped the drive.
The Tigers moved the ball effectively in the final minutes and finally broke the scoring drought when Gus Shelton broke free for a 7 yard for a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game to avoid the shutout.
In the case of the Rams, there was a little bit of payback from the last time the two teams met when Randleman defeated Reidsville 38-35 in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 12, 2010.
RHS had 168 yards on 26 carries by committee as compared to 166 on 33 carries by Randleman. Tigers quarterback Christian Long was 4 of 10 passing for 37 yards and had one interception.
Lee was 6 of 7 for 179 yards and had three TD passes for the Rams. Flippen was the leading receiver with 183 yards to go along with his five combo touchdowns.
Since the 2016 playoffs, Reidsville is 24-1 in the post season. Their only blemish was a 35-28 overtime loss to Wallace-Rose Hill in the 2A NCHSAA state championship game Dec. 9, 2017.
The Rams have won 30 games in a row since the 55-49 regular season loss to East Surry Sept. 27, 2019.
RHS has won 82 of their last 84 games.
UP NEXT: No. 4 Reidsville (10-0) will host No.13 Chase (10-1) next Friday night at Community Stadium.
The Trojans defeated No. 20 Pine Lake Prep 47-8 in their first round game.
BOX SCORE
Reidsville 21 28 0 0 49
Randleman 0 0 0 7 7