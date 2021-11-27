Rams run comes to an end as Shelby moves on to western region finals

Shelby’s dominance at the line of scrimmage on offense and defense ultimately proved to be the key to Reidsville’s demise as the Golden Lions dominated for the majority of the night in a 31-14 win over the Rams in the fourth round of the Class 2-A West NCHSAA football playoffs at George Blanton Memorial Stadium Nov. 26.

Shelby got on the board first after they strung together a 12 play drive that culminated with a 32-yard field goal by junior kicker Jack Berkowitz with 7:10 to go in the opening frame.

Reidsville’s first two drives stalled, but they finally got things going when quarterback Al Lee went deep over the top to fellow sophomore Que’shyne Flippen for an 82-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 left in the first quarter. The exuberance of a 7-3 lead after Anthony Franson's extra point would quickly fade however.

After trading possessions heading into the second period, it took the Golden Lions just five plays to reach paydirt once again when Jalon Petty broke free for an 11-yard TD to regain the lead at 10-7 with 7:35 to go in the second quarter. That score would hold at halftime, and unfortunately for RHS, the Golden Lions never trailed again the rest of the way.