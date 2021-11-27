Rams run comes to an end as Shelby moves on to western region finals

Shelby’s dominance at the line of scrimmage on offense and defense ultimately proved to be the key to Reidsville’s demise as the Golden Lions dominated for the majority of the night in a 31-14 win over the Rams in the fourth round of the Class 2-A West NCHSAA football playoffs at George Blanton Memorial Stadium Nov. 26.
Shelby got on the board first after they strung together a 12 play drive that culminated with a 32-yard field goal by junior kicker Jack Berkowitz with 7:10 to go in the opening frame.
Reidsville’s first two drives stalled, but they finally got things going when quarterback Al Lee went deep over the top to fellow sophomore Que’shyne Flippen for an 82-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 left in the first quarter. The exuberance of a 7-3 lead after Anthony Franson's extra point would quickly fade however.
After trading possessions heading into the second period, it took the Golden Lions just five plays to reach paydirt once again when Jalon Petty broke free for an 11-yard TD to regain the lead at 10-7 with 7:35 to go in the second quarter. That score would hold at halftime, and unfortunately for RHS, the Golden Lions never trailed again the rest of the way.
After the break, Shelby’s defense really stepped up, shutting down the Rams on several occasions. After the Golden Lions got the ball on their second possession of the third period, they scored again in short order, this time on an 8-yard TD pass from Daylin Lee to Demetrius Thompson to increase the margin to 16-7. Another Shelby stop near midfield resulted in another scoring drive capped off on a 3-yard run for a score by Bricen Kee to bump it up to 22-7 with the third quarter winding down.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Golden Lions defense forced Al Lee to throw from his own end zone for an intentional grouding call and a safety. After the free kick, Shelby connected on a 21-yard pass from Lee to Ja’Keith Hamilton for a touchdown to put the game out of reach with a 31-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Rams were able to score once more when senior running back Shyheim Watlington broke free for a 75-yard romp for a touchdown to account for the 31-14 final with just over a half minute remaining in the game, but the damage had long-since been done.
Watlington rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries, but it's worth noting 75 of those yards came on his final score of the night, a testament to just how tough the Golden Lions' highly-touted defense was all night long.
Al Lee completed 6 of 17 passes for 124 yards, 82 of them on the big scoring-strike to Flippen in the first quarter. Lee was sacked eight times while Shelby’s defense forced three turnovers.
In addition, the Rams had to punt on six of their 12 possessions and Shelby’s constant pressure kept Reidsville from spreading the ball in the way they had been accustomed to over the course of the season before Friday’s game.
Shelby had 182 yards rushing, 74 by Jalan Petty and 69 from Bricen Kee. Each rushed for a score behind their big offensive line.
Golden Lions quarterback Daylin Lee was 14 for 24 for 261 yards and threw two TDs to help keep his team in the driver’s seat.
The loss ended Reidsville’s amazing state championship appearance run. The Rams made five-consecutive trips in the state championship game where they won four dating back to 2016. In addition, the loss ended a 32-game winning streak for the Rams while Shelby’s home playoff streak improved to 27 games.
It was a the first meeting between the two storied programs since the Golden Lions' regional round victory over the Rams in 2014.
Reidsville’s only win over Shelby came in the 2007 state championship game, which the Rams came out on top 28-20. The two teams also squared off for the 2005 state title game, with the Golden Lions winning by a score of 26-18. Reidsville’s 22 titles, the most in the state, as compared to 18 for Shelby, has long been a heated talking-point amongst fans, but the fact remains that Shelby is 4-1 versus the Rams and the Nov. 26 victory is the most recent feather in the Golden Lions' cap.
UP NEXT: The victory earned Shelby a spot in the NCHSAA 2A west regional finals versus No. 3 East Surry Dec. 3. The Cardinals rallied from a two touchdown deficit to knock off No. 3 Maiden 36-35 in their fourth round game Nov. 26.
Scoring Summary
Shelby ;3 ;7 ;12 ;9 ;— ;31
Reidsville ;7 ;0 ;0 ;7 ;— ;14
First Quarter
Shelby: Jack Berkowitz 32-yard field goal. 7:10
Reidsville: Al Lee throws 82 yard touchdown pass to Que’shyne Flippen. P.A.T. Anthony Franson good. 2:16
Second Quarter
Shelby: Jalon Petty runs for 11 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Berkowitz. 7:35
Third Quarter
Shelby: Daylin Lee throws 8 yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Thompson. P.A.T. no good. 7:11
Shelby: Bricen Kee runs 3 yards for a touchdown. 2-point conversion no good. 1:10
Fourth Quarter
Shelby: Safety. 8:08
Shelby: Lee throws 21-yard pass to Ja’Keith Hamilton for a touchdown. P.A.T. Berkowitz. 8:08
R Shyheim Watlington 75 yards for a touchdown. Franson P.A.T. good. :42