WINSTON-SALEM – A close game in the early going turned in Reidsville’s favor as balanced scoring and a crucial Rams-tough defensive took over and set the tone for a 85-67 victory over Walkertown in the second round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament Tuesday night.

RHS senior Amari Baggett helped carry the load, scoring seven points in the opening frame as the Rams closed out the first quarter with a 20-19 lead.

“We are super-proud of Amari. We ask him every night to guard the other team’s best player. We ask him to hold their best player to a minimum amount of points and he leads us in scoring as well and that just shows how much his senior leadership is for us. He’s been on varsity for four years and he’s starting to peak with what he can do. We are just going to finish out Friday night and get ready for the state tournament,” Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said.

Spirits were high in the locker room after the game, but Ross said his team’s celebration took a back seat to the next challenge on their season bucket list. There is still business to take care of, bringing home a Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship on the heels of the regular season title, before they shift focus to the state playoffs which begin next week.

“After the game, my guys said there is unfinished business,” the coach said.

The Rams had already swept Walkertown in the regular season play, but defeating a team three times in a season, given the rivalry and familiarity between the two teams – and with the Wolfpack playing host – it was the equivalent of a road game for Reidsville in a hostile environment. Ross said he knew his team had their collective hands full.

“I saw the way they dismantled Morehead last night. We were very concerned. They were hitting on all cylinders. We knew we had to bring our A-game. They are very-well coached and have several great players who have scholarship offers to play at the next level already, so we were just locked in and focused on trying to do what we do best to try and make them try to conform to us,” said Ross.

RHS responded accordingly, outscoring Walkertown by a whopping 24-8 margin in the second quarter as they closed out with a 44-27 advantage at the half.

Their inside-out attack, including the mix of their solid perimeter game and fast break prowess, turned the tide for good.

Point guard Dionte Neal did what he has done all season. He facilitates the attack. He scores and gets his teammates involved, finding the open man. He doesn’t seem to care who gets the credit as long as the Rams get the job done and that could ultimately lead to truly great things in post season play.

Reidsville kept their foot on the gas, closing out the third quarter up 27 point 73-46 advantage heading into the fourth period.

Walkertown outscored the Rams 21-16 in the final frame, but the damage was done as Reidsville shifts focus to the championship round Feb. 17.

The Rams swept the Wolfpack in the regular season series. Reidsville won 75-60 Jan. 3 and again by a 88-63 margin Jan. 27.

RHS bigs showed up for sure with four players scoring in double figures. Baggett and Kendre Harrison each had 19 points. Harrison also had 10 rebounds and six 6 blocks.

Neal added 18 points and 18 assists on a night where he was a perfect 9 for 9 at the free throw line. Landon Denny chipped in 14 points, had 13 rebounds and five blocks as Reidsville’s undefeated run continues.

Jaylen Wilkerson led the Wolfpack with 16 points where he knocked down a trio of 3’s. Zakhi Mitchell added a pair of 3-pointers and Jac Micha Davis had 10 more.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (20-0) will play the winner of the West Stokes (14-9) versus TW Andrews (16-8) game from the other side of the bracket on Friday night at host site Walkertown. Seedings and complete state-wide pairing for the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs will be released Saturday afternoon.

BOX SCORE

R 20 24 25 16 85

W 19 8 19 21 67