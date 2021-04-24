Rams solid play earns a trip to the 2A NCHSAA Eastern Region finals next week

The No. 1 seed Reidsville football team (8-0) broke open a tight game after halftime to cruise to an impressive 49-15 win over Wallace-Rose Hill in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs Friday night at Community Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Rams finally started to find their rhythm with a pair of rushing scores by quarterback Kyle Pinnix and Ste'vian Harrison for a 14-0 lead at the break.
That momentum carried over to the third quarter, with two more rushing scores by Harrison as Reidsville amassed a healthy 28-7 advantage heading into the final frame, and even though the game was well in-hand, several Wallace-Rose turnovers allowed the Rams quick-strike offense to capitalize with a trio of trips to the end zone. Interestingly enough, those three touchdowns took place within a mere 41 seconds. The Bulldogs scored once more on a late rush Kayne Roberts, but by then it was only a matter of time before Reidsville closed out the victory.
Harrison was the true work horse on the night as he rushed for 256 yards and scored four touchdowns.
RHS senior defender Ki Rankin was a standout on the defensive end with 15 solo tackles versus the Bulldogs.
Some billed the game as a rematch of the two teams that battled in the 2017 state championship game in Chapel Hill where the Bulldogs won a 35-28 overtime thriller.
But Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague said that loss was never a topic of conversation neither he nor his players had.
Rematch or not, the RHS fans and players sure did seem like they enjoyed it when the win was in the books.
RHS has made an appearance in the last four-consecutive state championship games, winning three. The Rams won 58-12 over Edenton Holmes in 2016, lost 35-28 in overtime to Wallace-Rose Hill in 2017, then defeated Elizabeth City Northeastern in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 by margins of 31-28 and 14-0 respectively.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville will host the winner of the No. 3 Northeastern versus No. 7 Eastern Randolph in the East Regional Championship April 30. Results for that Saturday afternoon contest weren’t available at press time. For complete playoff results and pairings state-wide visit nchsaa.org.
BOX SCORE
Reidsville 0 14 14 21 49
Wallace-Rose Hill 0 0 7 8 15
SCORING LOG
Second Quarter
R Kyle Pinnix runs left for 18 yard touchdown. Kick by Anthony Franson, 11:22
R Ste'vian Harrison runs left for 7 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson, 7:16
Third Quarter
R Harrison runs middle for 2 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson, 11:02
W Xavier Pearsall scrambles right for 6 yard touchdown. Kick by Lon Teachey, 5:26
R Harrison runs middle for 57 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson, 3:26
Fourth Quarter
R Pinnix runs left for 4 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson, 9:37
R Pinnix passes left to Jaden Robinson complete for 35 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson, 9:30
R Harrison runs left for +2 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson, 8:56
W Kayne Roberts runs right for +1 yard touchdown. Kaymond Farrior run for 2-point conversion, 5:27
2021 Reidsville Results
March 5 East Surry 48-14 W
March 12 Ragsdale 42-0 W
March 19 Carrboro 49-0 W
March 26 Graham 78-0 W
April 1 Cummings 53-14 W
April 8 Bartlett Yancey 42-0 W
April 16 Southwest Onslow 50-0 W
April 23 Wallace-Rose Hill 49-15 W
Wallace-Rose Hill 2021 Results
Feb. 26 White Oak 55-20 W
March 5 Havelock 56-7 L
March 12 James Kenan 38-13 W
March 19 East Duplin 28-23 L
March 26 Goldsboro 54-7 W
April 2 Midway 40-35 W
April 9 Clinton 36-27 L
April 16 Red Springs 65-28 W
April 23 Reidsville 49-15 L
2021 NCHSAA Football Playoff Schedule
Friday, April 30
East and West Regional Finals
Saturday, May 8
2021 State Championship