Rams solid play earns a trip to the 2A NCHSAA Eastern Region finals next week

The No. 1 seed Reidsville football team (8-0) broke open a tight game after halftime to cruise to an impressive 49-15 win over Wallace-Rose Hill in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs Friday night at Community Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Rams finally started to find their rhythm with a pair of rushing scores by quarterback Kyle Pinnix and Ste'vian Harrison for a 14-0 lead at the break.

That momentum carried over to the third quarter, with two more rushing scores by Harrison as Reidsville amassed a healthy 28-7 advantage heading into the final frame, and even though the game was well in-hand, several Wallace-Rose turnovers allowed the Rams quick-strike offense to capitalize with a trio of trips to the end zone. Interestingly enough, those three touchdowns took place within a mere 41 seconds. The Bulldogs scored once more on a late rush Kayne Roberts, but by then it was only a matter of time before Reidsville closed out the victory.

Harrison was the true work horse on the night as he rushed for 256 yards and scored four touchdowns.

RHS senior defender Ki Rankin was a standout on the defensive end with 15 solo tackles versus the Bulldogs.