For the fifth time in six years, the Reidsville basketball team won the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title following a 74-45 victory over McMichael Tuesday night.

Bringing home another championship was the goal all along, and Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said that it just shows what commitment and teamwork can do.

“It feels really good. It’s a tribute to our players, our coaches and the entire program that we have established here at Reidsville High School. We’ve put the work in since the summer and now we are just starting to see the fruits of our labor,” Ross said.

Scores were tough to come by in the early going for both teams as Reidsville held a close 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Eventually the Rams started to get things going on both ends of the floor however and that was just the spark that Ross and company were looking for.

“As always, when shots are falling, we tend to lock in on defense to try to get some easy buckets in transition which we did. We got Dionte (Neal) going and we got Kendre (Harrison) going on the fast break a few times. We also got some buckets from the free throw line and everything just seemed to flow for us,” said Ross.

That boost of defense and scoring helped Reidsville take control with a 34-22 advantage at the half. The Rams never looked back as the lead ballooned to 30 at one point as Reidsville entered the fourth period in control with a 56-28 lead.

In the second half, fans were treated to a trio of rim-rocking jams by Harrison as the Rams celebrated their final regular season game at home. Since they are undefeated, Reidsville will have the ability to host post season games, but only time will tell how the season unfolds.

Harrison led the charge offensively with 20 points. Neal was right on his heels with 19, Tamir Johnson added 12 and Amari Baggett chipped in 10 more.

Cody Beck led McMichael with 12 and Kristian Scales added 10 points.

The Rams won the first game in the regular season series over McMichael by a 82-64 margin Jan. 13.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (11-0, 18-0) travels to take on Morehead (4-6, 12-6) in the regular season finale Friday night in Eden and McMichael (1-10, 6-15) hosts North Forsyth (0-10, 3-17).

In addition to the regular season title, Reidsville has also secured an automatic 2A NCHSAA state playoff spot.

The first round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament begins Monday with the higher seed playing host.

The semi-finals and championship rounds of the tournament will be hosted by Walkertown.

BOX SCORE

R 11 23 22 18 74

M 9 13 6 17 45