Rams sweep three-consecutive games to claim holiday tournament title

GIBSONVILLE – Reidsville closed out the Eastern Guilford Christmas Holiday Tournament with a 80-60 win over Williams in championship game Wednesday night.

It was the third-straight victory in three days as the Rams improved to 7-0 to begin the 2022-2023 basketball season.

Reidsville took control in the early going attacking the rim on the break in addition to 3-point baskets by Dionte Neal, Al Lee and Jerrel Wison as the Rams amassed a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Williams kept it close, but Reidsville continued with the hot-hand from the perimeter as Neal, Amari Baggett and Lee drained 3’s which allowed the Rams to close out the half with a 43-32 advantage at the half.

RHS was able to take advantage using their depth on the bench as the lead increased to 64-44 by the end of the third period.

Freshman center Kendre Harrison scored on the first possession of the final frame and then again on a fast break lob for the jam which brought the crowd to their feet. Harrison was virtually unstoppable in the second half as he scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the third and fourth quarters. The Rams continued to outscore the Bulldogs by a 21-13 margin in the fourth period as they put the win on ice.

Neal added 18 - including a trio of 3-point baskets, Baggett had 15 and Al Lee chipped in 10 more. Balanced scoring once again was a major factor as eight different Rams players scored on the night.

Neal was named the tournament’s MVP and he along with Harrison, Baggett and Lee were All-Tournament selections.

Johntez Raspberry led the Bulldogs with 15 and Jordan Harless added 13 more.

Milton Turner, Jalen Brown and Raspberry were All-tournament selections for Williams.

Considering his entire starting five were also football players for a Rams team that made it all the way to the 2A 2022 NCHSAA state championship game Dec. 10 in Chapel Hill, Reidsville was several week’s behind most of the teams they have faced in 2022. A handful of other reserve players also played football, so now it seems the Rams are starting to get into true basketball shape considering they have basically rolled past the competition to date.

“I think my guys are really starting to get their legs as a team. I was impressed. Burlington-Williams was a tough team, a gritty team and they fought back from adversity that we really haven’t faced this year. I’m excited about the direction that we are heading as a team,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.

The slew of games in such a short period of time was a grind, but necessary for a team with championship expectations the coach said.

“It’s very tough. The three teams we played, they all played different styles of basketball, so it was a good look for us going into conference play next week. Our guys are really tired, but they worked hard and fought through and we came out with a championship,” said Ross

The Rams are looking to take the program to the next level and considering they have more than a half dozen players back with experience, RHS might very well have all the pieces in place to compete for yet another Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title and also punch a ticket to the 2A NCHSAA state championship game.

“Winning breeds winning and my guys have a taste for what it feels like to win. As I’ve been saying from the outset, last season was very disappointing for us. Winning is a culture and we are working to build on that and excited about what is getting ready to happen,” Ross said.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0, 7-0) will travel to take on Mid-State 2A Conference foe Walkertown Jan. 3.

Williams (0-2, 4-7) hosts Eastern Alamance (1-0, 7-0) next Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

R 22 21 21 21 80

W 10 22 13 13 60