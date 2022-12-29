Rams sweep three-consecutive games to claim holiday tournament title

GIBSONVILLE – Reidsville closed out the Eastern Guilford Christmas Holiday Tournament with a 80-60 win over Williams in championship game Wednesday night.

It was the third-straight victory in three days as the Rams improved to 7-0 to begin the 2022-2023 basketball season.

Reidsville took control in the early going attacking the rim on the break in addition to 3-point baskets by Dionte Neal, Al Lee and Jerrel Wison as the Rams amassed a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Williams kept it close, but Reidsville continued with the hot-hand from the perimeter as Neal, Amari Baggett and Lee drained 3’s which allowed the Rams to close out the half with a 43-32 advantage at the half.

RHS was able to take advantage using their depth on the bench as the lead increased to 64-44 by the end of the third period.

Freshman center Kendre Harrison scored on the first possession of the final frame and then again on a fast break lob for the jam which brought the crowd to their feet. Harrison was virtually unstoppable in the second half as he scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the third and fourth quarters. The Rams continued to outscore the Bulldogs by a 21-13 margin in the fourth period as they put the win on ice.

Neal added 18 - including a trio of 3-point baskets, Baggett had 15 and Al Lee chipped in 10 more. Balanced scoring once again was a major factor as eight different Rams players scored on the night.

Neal was named the tournament’s MVP and he along with Harrison, Baggett and Lee were All-Tournament selections.

Johntez Raspberry led the Bulldogs with 15 and Jordan Harless added 13 more.

Milton Turner, Jalen Brown and Raspberry were All-tournament selections for Williams.

Considering his entire starting five were also football players for a Rams team that made it all the way to the 2A 2022 NCHSAA state championship game Dec. 10 in Chapel Hill, Reidsville was several week’s behind most of the teams they have faced in 2022. A handful of other reserve players also played football, so now it seems the Rams are starting to get into true basketball shape considering they have basically rolled past the competition to date.

“I think my guys are really starting to get their legs as a team. I was impressed. Burlington-Williams was a tough team, a gritty team and they fought back from adversity that we really haven’t faced this year. I’m excited about the direction that we are heading as a team,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.

The slew of games in such a short period of time was a grind, but necessary for a team with championship expectations the coach said.

“It’s very tough. The three teams we played, they all played different styles of basketball, so it was a good look for us going into conference play next week. Our guys are really tired, but they worked hard and fought through and we came out with a championship,” said Ross

The Rams are looking to take the program to the next level and considering they have more than a half dozen players back with experience, RHS might very well have all the pieces in place to compete for yet another Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title and also punch a ticket to the 2A NCHSAA state championship game.

“Winning breeds winning and my guys have a taste for what it feels like to win. As I’ve been saying from the outset, last season was very disappointing for us. Winning is a culture and we are working to build on that and excited about what is getting ready to happen,” Ross said.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0, 7-0) will travel to take on Mid-State 2A Conference foe Walkertown Jan. 3.

Williams (0-2, 4-7) hosts Eastern Alamance (1-0, 7-0) next Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

R 22 21 21 21 80

W 10 22 13 13 60

Reidsville 92, Burlington Christian Academy 59

GIBSONVILLE – Steady and consistent scoring combined with a strong defensive adjustment after halftime were the deciding factors in Reidsville 92-59 win over Burlington Christian Academy at the Eastern Guilford Holiday Christmas Tournament Tuesday night.

The Rams took control early, in part thanks to the hot hand of Amari Baggett who knocked down four 3-point baskets as Reidsville closed out the opening frame with a 28-16 lead.

Burlington Christian played better defensively, but the Rams still managed to outscore the Royals 20-15 as they took a 48-31 lead into the locker room at the half.

Reidsville seemed intent on putting the game away in the third period as they held Burlington to just 7 points as they increased the lead to 70-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Royals nearly matched the Rams bucket-for-bucket heading down the stretch with Reidsville holding the slight 22-21 advantage, but the fast start in the opening frame, and the lock-down defense in the third quarter ultimately paved the way to the win.

The Rams had four players score in double-figures. Dionte Neal led the way with a game-high 24. He knocked down four 3-point baskets and was a perfect 8 of 8 at the free throw line. Baggett closed out the night with 14 – all in the first quarter, Al Lee netted 11, including a pair of 3-point baskets and Kendre Harrison scored 20 to pace Reidsville offensively.

Jackson McBride led Burlington Christian with 15 and Conner Johnson added 10 more. Nate Brown kept the game relatively close in the early going with a pair of first quarter 3-pointers.

BOX SCORE

R 28 20 22 22 92

B 16 15 7 21 59

Reidsville 90, Northeast Guilford 64

GIBSONVILLE - Reidsville remains undefeated following a 90-64 victory over Northeast Guilford Monday afternoon at the Eastern Guilford Wildcat Christmas Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The Rams took an early blow, when star freshman point guard Dionte Neal picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and had to spend the remainder of the half on the bench.

“It was huge when Dionte picked up that four early, but our role players, our bench players came in – Vince Messan, Jerrel Wilson and one of our starters Amari Baggett – they played huge for us controlling the tempo, running the offense. It’s huge not to have Dionte in, but I was very happy that our backup players were able to come in and sustain the momentum and we didn’t really drop off as I said earlier. I think we’ve got 10 players who are solid and I can depend on, that I can count on. We have 10 players that could start for us,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.

What initially started out as a tight game, gradually started to turn in Reidsville’s favor as they closed out with a 22-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

As the Rams defensive intensity increased, it created turnovers which turned into transition points.

3-point baskets by Messan, Wilson and Baggett in the second quarter helped put RHS up 47-33 at the half.

Neal checked back in at the beginning of the third period and six different Rams players scored during that frame. The wheels really started to come off during this span for Northeast as the lead ballooned to 73-49 by the end of the third quarter.

By the fourth quarter, the writing was on the wall as RHS put the win on ice.

Neal led the Rams with a game-high 22 points and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the process despite his lengthy stint on the bench. He was also solid from the free throw line knocking down 8 of 10. Al Lee and Kendre Harrison each had 13 points and Tamir Johnson added 10 more to pace Reidsville’s offensive attack. In addition, Johnson also had 10 rebounds, five steals and a pair of blocks.

TJ Burnette led Northeast Guilford with 15 points and Aaryn Tate added 13. Both players knocked down a pair of 3-pointers each.

Ross said his teams attack is a code that no opposition has found a way to crack yet.

“I think from the outset we were solid on defense and on the offensive end. As we figured, we are starting to see a whole lot of zones out of these teams because most teams don’t want to play us man-to-man, but our guys responded early by hitting some big 3’s and once the 3’s started falling, our defensive pressure picked up and we played a pretty solid game,” said Ross.

Ross said the tournament win was just yet another example of the number of weapons the Rams have in their arsenal.

“I always say that we are going to score the ball. Tonight, our defense trapped and we scored a lot of points off of our defense in transition. As I’ve said before, night-in and night-out, we may have a different leading scorer every game this season and that is a testament to the guys and the hard work they have put in. We are a solid team from top to bottom,” said Ross.

BOX SCORE

R 22 25 26 17 90

N 16 17 16 15 64