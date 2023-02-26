If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best – and that’s exactly what the undefeated Rams did as they blew open a close first half game to take down the defending state champions in Jay M. Robinson by a 59-45 margin in the third round of the 2A NCHSAA state post season Saturday afternoon.

Initially a tight grinder of a game, Reidsville’s defense went on lock in the second half, creating several turnovers that resulted in points to turn the tide of the game.

The excitement in the community was evident by the long line that snaked from the gym entrance down the sidewalk past the administration building over an hour before the tip. Just as it has been all season long, it was a packed and rowdy house with two passionate fan bases that created a truly electric atmosphere.

Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said, collectively, the Bulldogs were the most athletically gifted team the Rams faced all season. As a unit, Robinson was big, long and definitely a handful. But, RHS proved to be up to the challenge although undersized on the wings.

“We knew as soon as the brackets came out that we were on a crash-course collision with the state champs. So for them to perform the way that they did – perform defensively the way that they did – I was super-proud of them. My guys are very confident right now, but they are still humble and understand that there are still a lot of tough teams out there in it and we are just taking it one game at a time,” said Ross.

In was one-to-two game possession in the early going, Robinson had the advantage for the majority of the opening frame. But the tide turned in the Rams favor beginning with an Amari Baggett shot from the wing, followed by a steal and score on the break by Al Lee which helped Reidsville close out the first quarter with a 13-10 lead.

That trend continued in the second period with no one establishing a clear advantage as the two teams closed out knotted at 23-23 the half.

The second half was a different affair however as the Rams intense defense forced multiple turnovers that helped fuel the offense as Reidsville took control with a 42-34 lead by the end of the third quarter.

The home crowd came alive, which seemed to embolden the boys and they never let up down the stretch as the Rams locked up the win.

A huge key to the success of Reidsville this season is that they are truly a very unselfish basketball team that shares the ball extremely well.

RHS had four players score double figures led by Kendre Harrison with 21. Harrison was also dominant on the boards as he pulled down 17 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Amari Baggett had 12 and Al Lee scored 10 more. Dionte Neal added 11 and had 14 assists. Balanced scoring and great defense have been key factors in their post season run to date.

Robinson (22-7) entered the game after winning 13-straight games after finishing undefeated in conference play.

UP NEXT: No. 2 seed Reidsville, 24-0, will host No. 6 Salisbury (22-5) next Tuesday. The Hornets defeated No. 3 Southwest Caldwell by a 76-71 margin Feb. 25 to advance to the fourth round. Salisbury enters the game versus the Rams following 15-straight wins for a team that defeated RHS 64-58 Feb. 22, 2022 in the post season.

“We are very familiar with Salisbury. We actually played them in the first round of the playoffs last year and I think that they beat us by five or six points. They are a well-coached team. They are very athletic. They have a 6-6 point guard (Juke Harris) who has six or seven Power Five offers at this point. He’s a junior and a solid player. They are going to be tough to deal with – anybody who is in the Elite Eight is going to be tough, so we are trying to gather film and get some good looks on them and try to implement our game plan starting Monday,” Ross said.

BOX SCORE

RHS 13 10 19 17 59

ROBINSON 10 13 11 11 45