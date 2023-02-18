WINSTON-SALEM - Reidsville overcame an early deficit as well as a tie heading into the final frame to eventually take the 2023 Mid-State 2A Conference tournament title with a 70-59 win over T.W. Andrews to improve to 21-0 Friday night.

A turnover inducing Red Raider defense fueled multiple fast break scores that allowed T.W.A. to pull ahead with a 12-4 lead in the opening minutes of the game.

But the Rams forced several steals, which resulted in points on the other end of the floor. Next, a crowd-pleasing two-handed jam by Kendre Harrison, followed by a Dionte Neal 3-pointer, cut the lead to 12-11.

T.W. Andrews guard CJ Pate answered however with a 3-pointer of his own as they closed out the first quarter with a 15-11 advantage.

Reidsville’s comeback continued thanks to multiple fouls drawn by Harrison and Neal attacking the rim. Combined, they did enough at the charity strip to take the 30-26 advantage at the half.

The capacity crowd nearly blew the roof off of the place heading down the stretch with the game knotted at 44-all entering the final frame.

The Rams defense ratcheted the pressure up a notch and then senior Landon Denny took his offensive game to the next level, scoring on several occasions on the break to put Reidsville in a multi-possession lead to help lock down the win.

Harrison carried the load offensively for the Rams, scoring a game-high 33 points on the night. He struggled from the free throw line in the first quarter, but was much improved from the second period through the remainder of the game, knocking down 11 of 15 from that point forward.

Neal scored 19 and Denny netted 12 points, all in the second half, to provide the knockout punch.

“I’m really proud of our team. They faced some adversity tonight and were able to come through that and finish up 21-0 and become the regular season champs and tournament champs. It says a lot about the type of young men and coaches I have as a part of Reidsville basketball,” Rams head coach Jason Ross said.

Pate led the Red Raiders with 18. DJ Jackson and Key Gunthrope each added 12 and Jaylen Robinson chipped in eight more in the title game.

The Rams swept T.W.A. in regular season play. Reidsville won 109-83 Jan. 20 and again by a 72-69 margin Feb. 6.

Ross, who was named as the 2022-2023 Mid-State 2A Conference Coach of the Year after the game was quick to share credit with his trusted colleagues Jamel Artis, Chico Galloway, Jarrod Neal and Ray Watson - who have helped mold the team into champions this season.

“A head coach is only as good as his assistants and I have some great ones . . . I allow those guys to have a lot of say of what goes on during practice and during games. They help push me. They help push the kids and with them combined, I have a great staff. I received the individual award, but it should go to my coaches as well,” said Ross.

UP NEXT: Reidsville and TW Andrews (17-9) wait to hear where they will play next Tuesday when the 2023 2A NCHSAA post season seedings are released Saturday afternoon. Pairings were not available at press time. To view complete state-wide brackets visit nchsaa.org.

BOX SCORE

R 11 19 14 26 70

T 15 11 18 25 59

Reidsville 85, Walkertown 67

A close game in the early going turned in Reidsville’s favor as balanced scoring and a crucial Rams-tough defensive took over and set the tone for a 85-67 victory over Walkertown in the second round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament Tuesday night.

RHS senior Amari Baggett helped carry the load, scoring seven points in the opening frame as the Rams closed out the first quarter with a 20-19 lead.

“We are super-proud of Amari. We ask him every night to guard the other team’s best player. We ask him to hold their best player to a minimum amount of points and he leads us in scoring as well and that just shows how much his senior leadership is for us. He’s been on varsity for four years and he’s starting to peak with what he can do. We are just going to finish out Friday night and get ready for the state tournament,” Ross said.

Spirits were high in the locker room after the game, but Ross said his team’s celebration took a back seat to the next challenge on their season bucket list. There is still business to take care of, bringing home a Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship on the heels of the regular season title, before they shift focus to the state playoffs which begin next week.

“After the game, my guys said there is unfinished business,” the coach said.

The Rams had already swept Walkertown in the regular season play, but defeating a team three times in a season, given the rivalry and familiarity between the two teams – and with the Wolfpack playing host – it was the equivalent of a road game for Reidsville in a hostile environment. Ross said he knew his team had their collective hands full.

“I saw the way they dismantled Morehead last night. We were very concerned. They were hitting on all cylinders. We knew we had to bring our A-game. They are very-well coached and have several great players who have scholarship offers to play at the next level already, so we were just locked in and focused on trying to do what we do best to try and make them try to conform to us,” said Ross.

RHS responded accordingly, outscoring Walkertown by a whopping 24-8 margin in the second quarter as they closed out with a 44-27 advantage at the half.

Their inside-out attack, including the mix of their solid perimeter game and fast break prowess, turned the tide for good.

Point guard Dionte Neal did what he has done all season. He facilitates the attack. He scores and gets his teammates involved, finding the open man. He doesn’t seem to care who gets the credit as long as the Rams get the job done and that could ultimately lead to truly great things in post season play.

Reidsville kept their foot on the gas, closing out the third quarter up 27 point 73-46 advantage heading into the fourth period.

Walkertown outscored the Rams 21-16 in the final frame, but the damage was done as Reidsville shifts focus to the championship round Feb. 17.

The Rams swept the Wolfpack in the regular season series. Reidsville won 75-60 Jan. 3 and again by a 88-63 margin Jan. 27.

RHS bigs showed up for sure with four players scoring in double figures. Baggett and Kendre Harrison each had 19 points. Harrison also had 10 rebounds and six 6 blocks.

Neal added 18 points and 18 assists on a night where he was a perfect 9 for 9 at the free throw line. Landon Denny chipped in 14 points, had 13 rebounds and five blocks as Reidsville’s undefeated run continues.

Jaylen Wilkerson led the Wolfpack with 16 points where he knocked down a trio of 3’s. Zakhi Mitchell added a pair of 3-pointers and Jac Micha Davis had 10 more.

BOX SCORE

R 20 24 25 16 85

W 19 8 19 21 67