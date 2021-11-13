Rams use variety of weapons to pull away from Chase in second round playoff action

Reidsville broke open a tight game with three second quarter touchdowns to set the stage for an impressive 56-24 win over Chase in the second round of the 2A West NCHSAA state playoffs on Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium Friday night.
On the Trojans opening possession of the first quarter, Chase was impressive moving the football as they strung together an eight play 73 yard drive culminating with a 1 yard touchdown run by junior running back Marquies McCombs for the 6-0 lead.
The Rams responded right away with a 10 play scoring drive of their own, capped off by a 9 yard pass from quarterback Al Lee to Que’shyne Flippen to tie the score prior the Anthony Franson extra point which gave RHS the 7-6 lead.
Reidsville’s defense forced a punt on the Trojans next possession, then Lee and company went back to work. The sophomore quarterback first connected with Jaden McCain for a 27 yard gain, then Lee took matters in his own hands scrambling around the right edge for a score to give the Rams a 14-7 advantage with 2:20 to go in the opening frame.
Moments later, Chase gambled on fourth down at their own 31 yard line and moved the chains early in the second quarter. The Trojans advanced the ball past midfield, but a big penalty set up several passing situations that the Rams defenders shut down forcing an errant punt that gave RHS prime field position at the 50.
On the ensuing possession, Reidsville effectively mixed the run and pass to move the ball down the field and eventually reached pay dirt once again on a 1 yard TD plunge by Shyheim Watlington for the two possession advantage.
The Rams, who have made opponents pay for mistakes throughout the season, did so once again after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kick at the Chase 20 yard line. Two plays later, Watlington broke free from 15 yards out for his second score in just 10 seconds of clock time to extend the Rams lead to 28-6 with 4:46 to go in the half.
Perhaps sensing the game was getting away from them, the Trojans went to their go-to running back, McCombs, who broke out and rambled for a score from 35 yards out to get it back to a two possession game.
But on the Rams next possession, Watlington converted on a fourth down and Lee followed up with a strike to Cam Peoples on a slant route for a 10 yard TD to cushion the lead at 36-12 at the half.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, the Rams got the ball to begin the third quarter and picked up where they left off before the half in short order.
A pass from Lee to Flippen for a big gain, was followed up by another 15 yard run by the quarterback to keep the chains moving. Lee then connected with Peoples who broke several tackles and would go on to score from 26 yards out 43-12 advantage with 10:47 remaining in the third period.
Trojans quarterback Damian Boykins answered with a 13 yard pass to Isaiah Dodd for a touchdown, but Lee put the explanation point on a stellar night with back-to-back 45 yard scoring strikes to Flippen and Julius Miller which put the game on ice.
Lee continues to get better each and every week and was virtually flawless in Friday night’s win, completing 18 of 20 passes for 331 yards while throwing five touchdowns.
He had plenty of help from several reliable faces on the evening on the receiving end as well. Peoples caught six passes for 101 yards, Jaden McCain made his presence felt with five grabs for 88 yards and Flippen added four receptions for 84 yards and scored a pair of TDs.
Watlington had 70 yards rushing on 12 carries to go along with his two touchdowns.
McCombs, one of the truly elite running backs in the state, came as advertised rushing for 287 yards on 38 carries for a season total of 2,889 yards and 38 TDs to close out his junior campaign.
UP NEXT: Courtesy of the victory, No. 4 Reidsville (11-0) will host No. 5 Hendersonville (10-1) in the third round of the state playoffs Nov. 19. Hendersonville defeated No. 12 Burns 38-13 in their second round game.
BOX SCORE
R 14 22 20 0 56