Rams use variety of weapons to pull away from Chase in second round playoff action

On the ensuing possession, Reidsville effectively mixed the run and pass to move the ball down the field and eventually reached pay dirt once again on a 1 yard TD plunge by Shyheim Watlington for the two possession advantage.

The Rams, who have made opponents pay for mistakes throughout the season, did so once again after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kick at the Chase 20 yard line. Two plays later, Watlington broke free from 15 yards out for his second score in just 10 seconds of clock time to extend the Rams lead to 28-6 with 4:46 to go in the half.

Perhaps sensing the game was getting away from them, the Trojans went to their go-to running back, McCombs, who broke out and rambled for a score from 35 yards out to get it back to a two possession game.

But on the Rams next possession, Watlington converted on a fourth down and Lee followed up with a strike to Cam Peoples on a slant route for a 10 yard TD to cushion the lead at 36-12 at the half.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, the Rams got the ball to begin the third quarter and picked up where they left off before the half in short order.