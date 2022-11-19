Rams win in shutout over Chase to advance to west regional semi-finals

No. 1 Reidsville’s football team wasn’t perfect, but pretty close for the majority of the game as they executed a 30-0 shutout victory over undefeated Forest City Chase in the third round of the 2A 2022 NCHSAA state football playoffs Friday night at Community Stadium.

Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague told his fired up group after the game to get ready to play on Thanksgiving Friday to a chorus of cheers.

“This process is a long one since they added a week to it, but when you get to the fourth week, it is just around the corner and the excitement is starting to build. We get to play at home on Thanksgiving and you can’t ask for more than that,” said Teague.

A seven-play opening drive by the Rams concluded with a 23 yard touchdown strike from quarterback Al Lee to Dionte Neal for the 7-0 lead following the Ivar DeJong extra point early in the first quarter.

Chase got the ball back on the ensuing kick, but Lorenzo Mendoza got the bead on a downfield throw and hauled in the interception and returned it past midfield to put Reidsville’s offense back in business again at the Trojans 39 yard line.

One play later, running back Paul Widerman hit the seam on a misdirection cutback counter and raced for a 25 yard TD to put Chase into a two possession hole, down 14-0 not even midway through the opening frame.

After finally making a defensive stand and forcing Reidsville to punt, a fumble inside the red zone increased the pressure on the Trojans. Even though the Rams didn’t get into the end zone, DeJong split the uprights on a 23 yard field goal to increase the lead to 17-0 late in the first quarter.

Chase did a much better job in the second period, limiting Reidsville offensively, but they couldn’t score.

RHS strung together a nice 10-play drive heading towards the end of the half and the Rams hit pay-dirt once again when Lee connected from 24 yards out on a pass to Que’shyne Flippen to take a commanding 24-0 lead into the locker room.

The third quarter turned into a scoreless stalemate, but the tide turned in Reidsville’s favor once again in the fourth when Widerman intercepted the ball on the sideline and made a big return to take the ball down near the red zone yet again.

Neal closed out the scoring on a 13 yard sweep around the left edge to account for the final 30-0 margin following a blocked extra point.

Chase had 130 yards rushing on the night and RHS held their top threat, senior Jalen Rudisill, to just 51 yards on 15 attempts. This was the same guy who racked up 333 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Trojans 35-14 win over Robinson Nov. 10. Chase had just 61 yards passing the football.

Offensively, RHS had 121 yards rushing and Lee was 12 for 18 for 163 yards passing.

Reidsville’s defense was once again outstanding and their front has improved by leaps and bounds over the last few weeks, constantly plugging rushing lanes and putting pressure on the quarterback.

“We challenged them all week and said it was going to be a physical battle and that the Reidsville Rams don’t get out-physicaled. I really think we won the battle up front and I think we just played a really good defensive game all the way around,” Teague said.

In addition the Rams made a statement holding a team that averaged more than 50 points per game all season scoreless in the 30-0 win.

Aidan Mansfield and Nhycer Kelly led the team in tackles with seven each. Mansfield, Redd and Michael Smith each had a fumble recovery while Mendoza, Widerman and Juhkeir Pinnix had interceptions.

Interestingly enough, it was the Rams that eliminated the undefeated Trojans 56-24 in the second round of the playoffs last season on Nov. 12, 2021.

Chase head coach Chris Cogdill told his guys after the game he knew they were hurting, but he was proud of the strides this program has made in recent years.

“I love my guys. I love my kids. I tell them before every game that I love them and that I’m proud of them and no football game will ever change that. I thought we played hard, but we just made too many mistakes. I think we turned it over five times and you just can’t do that against a team as good as Reidsville,” Cogdill said.

Meanwhile the Rams are playing their best football of the year and they put together a perfectly conceived and executed a game plan to stop the Trojans high-octane offensive.

“We said all along that we wanted to take away the run - stop the run and make them pass. We’ve said all year our strength is on the back end and if you start to make them throw the ball on us, then we think we have got you where we want you,” said Teague.

UP NEXT: No. 1 Reidsville (12-1) hosts No. 5 Maiden (11-1) in the fourth round of the 2A 2022 NCHSAA Nov. 25.

The Blue Devils advanced to the west region finals after knocking off No. 13 Bunker Hill by a 38-14 margin Nov. 18.

BOX SCORE

R 17 7 0 6 30

C 0 0 0 0 0