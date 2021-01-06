Rams win shootout on the road at Shining Light Academy

GREENSBORO – Reidsville’s senior All-State guard Breon Pass came as advertised as he poured in 42 points to lead the Rams to a 99-84 win over Shining Light Academy in the Rams season opener on the road Tuesday night.

In a tight battle in the opening frame, the Knights closed out the first quarter with a 23-21 lead, but the Rams started to find their collective grove in the second period as the pulled ahead and closed out the half up 42-35.

Reidsville managed to do the job on offense and defense to keep Shining Light down to at least a two possession margin down the stretch to close out the road win.

Pass was 13 for 15 from the line en route to his game-high total. In addition, Cam Peoples chipped in 14 points and Yoshua Courts added 12 to lead the Rams offensively.

Shining Light had some heavy hitters as well on the offensive end. Nasir Gibbs had 30 points, Will Rhodes added 28 and Coran Gibbs had 11 to lead the Knights, but it wasn’t enough to counter Pass and company.

UP NEXT:

Reidsville will be on the road once again with a trip to Graham on Thursday, then a marquee matchup is on deck next week, when Dudley pays a visit to RHS Jan. 12.

BOX SCORE