Randleman’s White no-hits R-S Central to bring the Tigers their second state title

BURLINGTON – Ryan White pitched a nearly flawless game, striking out 11 and walking two as he no-hit R-S Central in the final game of the 2A State Baseball Championship Series, winning 4-0 on Saturday. Randleman’s win gives the Tigers their second State Championship in program history, the first since 2011. White was selected as the 2A State Championship Series MVP for his performance in the decisive Game 3.

R-S Central was nearly as good on the mound but could not contain Randleman in the bottom of the third inning. The Tigers struck for all four of their runs in the bottom of the third, doing all their damage with one out in the inning.

Kaden Ethier started the decisive rally with a single to center and Owen Strickland drew a walk before Trey Way singled to load the bases, setting the table for the Tigers. Hunter Atkins drew first blood, singling to center scoring a pair, chasing Hilltoppers’ starting pitcher Hayden Wheeler.