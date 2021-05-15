RCC Eagles baseball team captures third regional crown

In the next win, Simpson hit a double, a homerun, and had two RBIs. Dylan Shultheiss also hit a homerun and had a whopping six RBIs. Williams, Graham and Kolessar each had an RBI. Sell pitched five innings, to Bennett’s three and Meitzler’s one.

That final win earned the Eagles the Region 10 Championship title and launched them into the District III Championship.

“These boys have had the most up and down season I have ever seen or been a part of in my lifetime. COVID-19 has put a strain on every college program in the country – from closing the season down last year to having not as much time for development for the players this year,” said Honeycutt.

“The guys came out flat and just not ready to play in Game 1 of the Regional tournament. They turned that around by eliminating every single one of the teams the rest of the tournament. We have now won back-to-back-to-back Conference Tournament Championships. I am more than proud of the way these boys fought this weekend than I can describe,” Honeycutt said.

Other tournament highlights

Player of the Year: Scott Meitzler

Coach of the Year: Reece Honeycutt