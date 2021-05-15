RCC Eagles baseball team captures third regional crown

WENTWORTH – The Rockingham Community College Eagles baseball team recently won its third regional championship in a row. The victory has launched the Eagles into the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Mid-Atlantic District Tournament which will be held on Gilliland Field at RCC on May 21-22.
It will be a best-two-out-of-three-game tournament. If one team wins both games on Friday, the tournament ends with a winner. If each team wins one game Friday, they will play a tie-breaker on Saturday. The tournament’s winner will advance to the NJCAA World Series Championship in Tennessee.
Regional Tournament
The Eagles spent the weekend, May 7-9, in Mooresville playing in the Region 10 Championship Tournament, which consisted of four teams and several elimination rounds.
Heading into regionals, the seeding, along with each team’s season and conference stats:
• Caldwell Community College 25-9 (15-0)
• Rockingham Community College 21-13 (10-5)
• Surry Community College 4-27-1 (3-10)
• Thomas Nelson Community College 5-22 (0-13)
RCC had one loss at regionals, falling in the first game to Surry 10-20, in eight innings.
The Eagles scored in the first and seventh innings.
Bennet Nooe, Scott Meitzler and Scott Williams hit doubles. Nooe, Meitzler, Gabe Duncan and Garret Hladilek had RBIs. Daniel Sell pitched three innings while Zach Bennett, Trenton Wood and Jonathan Todd pitched one each.
According to RCC head Coach Reece Honeycutt the Eagles couldn’t find their groove, but they sure found it by morning.
On Saturday, RCC defeated Thomas Nelson 12-10, eliminating that opponent from the tournament.
Nooe and Cameron Graham hit doubles and Scott Williams went yard for a homerun. Nooe, Graham and Hladilek had two RBIs each, and Duncan, Williams and Jarred Simpson garnered hits as wellh. Nooe and Hladilek stole bases. Meitzler pitched five innings and Ricky Gonzales closed out the final three.
Another win followed as RCC shut out Surry 10-0, vindicating the Eagles from their Surry loss a day prior.
In the shutout win Nooe, Hladilek and Alden Kolessar hit doubles. Hladilek had three RBIs, Alden Kolessar added two more and Williams added another. Hladilek also stole a base. Wood faced 22 batters in five innings pitched.
Still on a roll Sunday, RCC twice beat No. 1 seed Caldwell Tech, 5-2 and then 11-10.
In the first win, Simpson hit a pair of doubles, Nooe hit a homerun and had two RBIs, and Duncan had two more. Todd pitched eight innings and to pick up the win and Meitzler closed out the final frame.
In the next win, Simpson hit a double, a homerun, and had two RBIs. Dylan Shultheiss also hit a homerun and had a whopping six RBIs. Williams, Graham and Kolessar each had an RBI. Sell pitched five innings, to Bennett’s three and Meitzler’s one.
That final win earned the Eagles the Region 10 Championship title and launched them into the District III Championship.
“These boys have had the most up and down season I have ever seen or been a part of in my lifetime. COVID-19 has put a strain on every college program in the country – from closing the season down last year to having not as much time for development for the players this year,” said Honeycutt.
“The guys came out flat and just not ready to play in Game 1 of the Regional tournament. They turned that around by eliminating every single one of the teams the rest of the tournament. We have now won back-to-back-to-back Conference Tournament Championships. I am more than proud of the way these boys fought this weekend than I can describe,” Honeycutt said.
Other tournament highlights
Player of the Year: Scott Meitzler
Coach of the Year: Reece Honeycutt
First Team All-Region