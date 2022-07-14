RCC has eight NJCAA All-American Academic team selections

WENTWORTH - Eight Rockingham Community College student-athletes received NJCAA individual All-American Academic Awards for the 2021-2022 year.

In order to be eligible, the student-athletes must have accumulated at least 24 credit hours during the 21-22 academic year.

First team selections, those with a GPA of 4.0, include baseball players Caeden Howell and Blake McKinney.

Second team selections, players that accumulated between a 3.8 and 3.99 GPA, were baseball players Cole Fuller and Alden Kolessar.

Two more baseball players made the third team: Harris Dowdy and Nolan Faulkenberry, which required a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79.

Third team volleyball selections were Jordan Lipford and Mattie Purgason.