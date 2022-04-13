RCC pays homage to head baseball coach Reece Honeycutt

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College took some time to show their appreciation for head baseball coach Reece Honeycutt last Sunday afternoon at David Gilliland Field.

Honeycutt announced earlier this year, 2022 will be his last at RCC as the Eagles head into the final stretch of his seventh season.

Prior to a double-header versus Surry Community College April 10, nearly a dozen former players along with his current team and coaches presented Honeycutt with several framed team photos from the programs three NJCAA Final Four appearances in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Former player and RCC graduate Gavin Taylor, a Rockingham County High School alum, made the presentation and thanked Honeycutt for spearheading his latest facility improvement project, a new scoreboard which was installed the previous week. It was the last of many ventures to improve baseball facilities under his watch.

During his tenure, the athletic department installed new sod on the field and laser-graded the dirt in the infield. They also added a new wind screen and back stop with Eagles logos, as well as installed a new net behind home plate. In addition, the RCC Athletic Department purchased a new three wheeler that drags the field.

Honeycutt was the first coach to ever lead the Eagles to the Final Four and due to his efforts, he turned a good program, into a perennial national JUCO power.

Since Honeycutt took the job in 2016, 41 student-athletes have transferred to four-year institutions to play baseball and further their education.

During that time, the baseball teams cumulative GPA has risen 1.1 points thanks to Honeycutt insisting that the work in the classroom comes first and playing baseball being the reward for academic achievement.

Not only did Honeycutt redefined recruiting at RCC, bringing in some of the best local talent from the four Rockingham County public high schools, but he also drew players from across the country. Honeycutt is not only RCC’s all-time winningest coach with 144 wins at RCC, but he also led the Eagles to four Division III Region 10 Carolina - Virginia Conference titles, three Mid-Atlantic championships in addition to the trio of NJCAA World Series appearances. He was selected as the Division III Coach of the Year in 2018 and is currently the longest tenured coach in program history.

Honeycutt, who lives and has business responsibilities in the Mooresville area, has commuted nearly four hours round trip virtually every day during the regular season, as well as to trips in the fall over the years in order to coach at RCC. In addition to his role with the Eagles, he is also the Director of the FS Bulldogs Showcase in Mooresville and the owner of Fifteen Sports Athletic Center, a baseball training academy in Troutman. Honeycutt said now that the RCC program has reached the level of success he envisioned when he first took the job, it’s time to devote his energy to baseball closer to home and his business endeavors.

Honeycutt attributes most of his success to the coaches, players and athletics department which have helped him raise the bar for baseball at RCC.

The search for the Honeycutt’s successor has yet to be named, but RCC Athletics Director Maggie Murray has been interviewing candidates to fill the post later this year.