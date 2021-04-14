RCC picks up pair of wins over Surry Community College

WENTWORTH – The Rockingham Community College baseball team continued to improve winning two out of three games over Surry Community College last weekend.

The Eagles improved to 16-9 overall and 5-2 in conference play, after winning eight out of the last 11 games.

In the first matchup, the Eagles opened up on offense, sprinting for a 17-6 win.

Former Rockingham County High School player Jonathan Todd threw five innings and recorded six strikeouts and had no walks to record the win April 10.

“The offense exploded with 13 hits 17 runs. Bennet Nooe, Jarred Simpson and Scott Meitzler all left the yard,” said RCC head baseball coach Reece Honeycutt.

Cam Lowke, Dylan Schultheiss and Cam Graham all add multiple hits in the game.

In the second game, RCC emerged victorious with a 9-0 shutout win.

Daniel Sell threw 5.1 innings to pick up the victory, allowing no runs while recording nine strike outs.

Trenton Wood finished with 1.2 innings pitched as the duo combined for the shutout.

“They both threw the ball very well and it’s something we are going need for our team to succeed,” Honeycutt said.