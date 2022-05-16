RCC players recognized for excellence on and off the field

WENTWORTH - Several Rockingham Community College baseball players recently received All-Region honors for the 2022 season.
Region 10 All-Defensive team selections include second baseman Cam Lowke and outfielder Gabe Duncan. Lowke was also a second team overall selection as well.
First team selections include catcher Caeden Howell and pitcher Jonathan Todd. Cole Fuller was a second team player as a designated hitter.
In addition to excellent play in the field, a dozen players performed well in the classroom, receiving All-Region Academic honors as they closed out the academic year with a 3.0 or above GPA while maintaining a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
All-Region Academic student-athletes include Duncan, Fuller, Howell, Todd, Sam Bolling, Harris Dowdy, Nolan Faulkenberry, Saul Gonzalez, Blake Mckinney, Gage Smith, Scott Williams and Carson Wray.