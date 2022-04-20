RCC selects Daniel Huff as new men’s baseball head coach

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College’s search for a new head baseball coach is finally over.

Director of Student Engagement and Athletics at Rockingham Community College Maggie Murray recently announced the appointment of Daniel Huff as the new men’s head baseball coach, effective June 2022. He will succeed Reece Honeycutt, who has led the Eagles for seven baseball seasons. Huff’s focus will be to recruit, continue excellence on and off the field and prepare the team the fall 2022 season.

Huff is a graduate of Person High School in Roxboro, NC and received his bachelor’s degree in Human Health Performance / Teacher Prep at Emory & Henry College in Virginia. He played on Emory & Henry’s baseball team from 2014-2018.

His baseball coaching experience includes serving as volunteer assistant coach at Emory & Henry in 2018, assistant varsity and head jv coach at Person High School in 2019, and assistant coach for the summer league in Cape Cod with Cotuit Kettleers since 2019. He is currently the assistant coach/hitting coach for USC Lancaster in Lancaster, SC, which he has held since 2019.

“We’re so excited to have Daniel step into the role as Head Baseball Coach for the Eagles. In addition to bringing a relevant knowledge of baseball, he brings energy, excitement, and passion. Our Eagles will continue to soar, as they have in years past, with his leadership,” Murray said.

Huff has some big shoes to fill in regards to replacing Honeycutt, RCC’s all-time winningest coach who led the Eagles to three-consecutive Division III NJCAA Final Four appearances. Despite Honeycutt’s shadow, Huff said he is up to the challenge of maintaining the tradition of excellence at RCC.

“I am extremely excited to get to work in the program. This is a wonderful opportunity for me to continue and build upon the success of Rockingham Community College baseball on and off the field,” said Huff.