RCC swept at NJCAA DIII College World Series to close books on season

The Eagles third-consecutive trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series didn’t go as the team hoped as they were swept to end the 2021 season last weekend in at Pioneer Park in Greenville, TN.

In the first game, the No. 7 seed Eagles lost 13-5 to No. 2 seed Tyler Junior College May 29. Early on it was anybody’s game tied at 2-2 by the end of the third, but the tide turned in the fourth as TJC (37-16) tacked on four runs for a 6-2 lead. Even though RCC was able to score three more runs in the final two innings, the Apaches plated six more runs in the final two frames to ice the win.

RCC was led offensively with Camron Lowke with two hits and an RBI. Gabe Duncan and Cameron Graham had a hit and RBI and Gabe Duncan had a single and Garret Hladilek plated an RBI as well.

Caleb Putnam picked up the win in six innings of work on the mound, giving up just two hits and walking three. Jason Gonzales got the save as he surrendered a pair of hits and one walk.

Tyler would go on to win the World Series with a 5-4 win over Niagra County June 1, the programs sixth national title.

BOX SCORE

R 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 5 4 3