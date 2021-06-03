RCC swept at NJCAA DIII College World Series to close books on season

The Eagles third-consecutive trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series didn’t go as the team hoped as they were swept to end the 2021 season last weekend in at Pioneer Park in Greenville, TN.
In the first game, the No. 7 seed Eagles lost 13-5 to No. 2 seed Tyler Junior College May 29. Early on it was anybody’s game tied at 2-2 by the end of the third, but the tide turned in the fourth as TJC (37-16) tacked on four runs for a 6-2 lead. Even though RCC was able to score three more runs in the final two innings, the Apaches plated six more runs in the final two frames to ice the win.
RCC was led offensively with Camron Lowke with two hits and an RBI. Gabe Duncan and Cameron Graham had a hit and RBI and Gabe Duncan had a single and Garret Hladilek plated an RBI as well.
Caleb Putnam picked up the win in six innings of work on the mound, giving up just two hits and walking three. Jason Gonzales got the save as he surrendered a pair of hits and one walk.
Tyler would go on to win the World Series with a 5-4 win over Niagra County June 1, the programs sixth national title.
BOX SCORE
R 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 5 4 3
T 0 0 2 4 0 3 3 13 13 2
In the second game in the elimination bracket, RCC (27-16) embarked on a marathon 14 inning affair on May 30. Although the Eagles were in control with a 2-0 lead through eight innings, Oakton score two to tie the game at 2-2. A defensive clinic ensued as neither team allowed a score as the game extended to extra innings for four scoreless frames. But Oakton heated up the 14th inning, plating seven runs to clinch the win.
RCC was led offensively by Bennet Nooe with three hits and Jarred Simpson had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Cameron Lowke added two hits and Gabe Duncan had another to pace the Eagles offensively.
Eagles pitcher Jonathan Todd pitched good enough to win, throwing nine innings and giving up five hits and walking two, but the length of the game eventually wore down the bull pen.
RCC earned their spot in the series after winning the Mid-Atlantic District Championship the weekend of May 22. The Eagles swept Westmoreland Community College in consecutive games by scores of 7-2 and 20-6 respectively in the best of a two out of three game series.
Over the course of the season the Eagles scored 328 runs, had an overall .290 batting average, a .420 on base percentage and hit 28 home runs.
BOX SCORE
O 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 7 9 14 3