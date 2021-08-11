RCC women’s volleyball team looks for fresh start following 2020 shutdown

WENTWORTH – Following the cancellation of the 2020 RCC women’s volleyball season due to the pandemic, the Eagles are looking forward to getting back on the court in 2021 with their home opener versus Davidson Community College Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
This will be a season like no other in that only one player on the roster has any college playing experience. The sophomores who were looking forward to their final Division III season in 2020 missed out last year due to COVID.
Similarly, the majority of freshmen who were eagerly anticipating their first college season never got to take the court.
Mattie Purgason, a 2019 graduate of Rockingham County High School, is the only player that has ever played Division III college volleyball. Purgason played for RCC in 2019 and still has a year of eligibility remaining, so she elected to take advantage of that. Otherwise, none of the other players on the 2021 roster has ever played in college.
So in many regards, RCC, like most other Division III programs in North Carolina, is starting from scratch.
“The inexperience does concern me, but they get to come in and write their story and there is nothing that they can be compared to because most have never played in college. They have an opportunity to make a name for themselves and hopefully make a new name for RCC and that is what I am really excited about,” first-year RCC head volleyball coach Carrie Wilson said.
Wilson played for NCCA Hall of Famer Marty Woods at McMichael before going on to graduate from High Point University in 2018. During her college years, she played intermural and pick-up before getting into coaching.
Wilson said she learned a lot from Woods and some of her philosophy is definitely part of her makeup as a coach.
“She taught me to be strong and have a sense of resiliency both on and off of the court, and who you are as a person matters more than anything. I enjoyed playing for her and I think one of the things that she taught me was to grow my own backbone. Sports teach you that in general and I think that is a big part of who I am as a coach. She was tough on her players, but also a sounding board to help team members find out who they really are and what they are all about,” said Wilson.
RCC plays in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region X Division III Western Carolina Conference and features a competitive schedule that runs from August through October each year.
“The start of the season is right around the corner, next week to be exact, but I think they have a really good understanding of the importance of communication. That is definitely one of our greatest strengths. We might not be the deepest team, but if we play together, I think we will find a way to win. We want to utilize the strengths of ball control, play up and keep our energy up on our side of the court and I think that is going to set us apart,” said the coach