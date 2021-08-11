RCC women’s volleyball team looks for fresh start following 2020 shutdown

Wilson played for NCCA Hall of Famer Marty Woods at McMichael before going on to graduate from High Point University in 2018. During her college years, she played intermural and pick-up before getting into coaching.

Wilson said she learned a lot from Woods and some of her philosophy is definitely part of her makeup as a coach.

“She taught me to be strong and have a sense of resiliency both on and off of the court, and who you are as a person matters more than anything. I enjoyed playing for her and I think one of the things that she taught me was to grow my own backbone. Sports teach you that in general and I think that is a big part of who I am as a coach. She was tough on her players, but also a sounding board to help team members find out who they really are and what they are all about,” said Wilson.

RCC plays in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region X Division III Western Carolina Conference and features a competitive schedule that runs from August through October each year.